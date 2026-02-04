Murphy’s Law
How Gale Klappa Got Rich
21 years of huge pay financed by We Energies ratepayers. Has any state CEO pocketed more?
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Tom Tiffany’s Terrible DayJan 28th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
-
GOP Silence Is Deafening on Shooting of Alex PrettiJan 26th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
-
10 Takeaways From Governor’s Race DonationsJan 20th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy