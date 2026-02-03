UW System President Embraces AI

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman says artificial intelligence is no longer an abstract idea, but is now transforming how the state’s public universities operate.

Rothman penned an op-ed on the future of AI and higher education Monday ahead of the Thursday Board of Regents meeting where he said there will be a “robust discussion” on the topic.

“Our focus on AI really is multi-faceted,” Rothman told WPR. “We are preparing students for the future. We want them to have AI literacy, but at the same time, we want to ensure that they have those durable skills that they will have throughout their career, such as the ability to think critically, the ability to problem solve and the ability to deal with other human beings.”

On Thursday, panelists from each of the 13 campuses will provide their perspectives and experiences of how AI is used in the classroom and with business partners.

“When paired with AI literacy, these skills make our graduates future-ready,” Rothman said. “That’s why every UW university is working to seize the opportunities afforded by AI along with access to systemwide resources to help UW employees and students integrate AI into learning and research.”

A survey released Jan. 21 by the American Association of Colleges and Universities found 95 percent of faculty worry generative artificial intelligence will increase students’ reliance on the tool.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Despite these concerns, the survey found faculty are not uniformly opposed to AI. Sixty-one percent said they believe generative AI could enhance or customize learning in the future.

UW campuses are launching AI majors

Rothman’s statements on AI come as UW-Madison is working to launch The College of Computing and Artificial Intelligence, the school’s first new college in 43 years.

The new college will help inform how society benefits from AI and reckons with its challenges while providing talent pipelines, research partnerships and statewide outreach to help Wisconsin lead in transformation, according to the university.

It is expected to be operational in July.

On Monday, UW-Whitewater announced it would launch a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence in fall.

The major reflects the school’s commitment to career readiness and innovation, Interim Provost Robin Fox said in a statement.

“We are embracing AI as a university and — through our steadfast commitment to hands-on learning and student success — look to be a leader in preparing the first generation of AI professionals,” Fox wrote.

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Carroll University in Waukesha both started offering new majors in artificial intelligence in fall 2025.

In 2025, the Milwaukee School of Engineering announced a $76.5 million artificial intelligence learning center, which will house its new center for applied artificial intelligence.

Rothman hopes Wisconsin will become a national leader in the AI space.

He says the UW System has been focused on AI for many years, even before AI majors were becoming more commonplace.

“I think it’s important that we don’t get hung up and say, ‘If you don’t have an AI degree, then you’re not focused on AI,’” Rothman said. “I think the challenge now is, how do we ensure that our students are AI literate across the board, regardless of what a particular field of study that they’re in.”

UW System president says AI can help move Wisconsin forward was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.