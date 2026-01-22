GOP Plan Would Expand Online Mental Health Help for Wisconsin Teens

Pilot program would give at least 50,000 high school students access to virtual counseling and peer support.

A Republican proposal would require the Department of Public Instruction to expand access to mental health services for some Wisconsin high school students.

The two-year pilot program would be launched during the 2026-27 school year to provide at least 50,000 students access to an electronic behavioral health prevention tool, according to the proposal.

The online tool includes behavioral health education resources, pre-moderated peer-to-peer support, and access to private online sessions with licensed mental health professionals.

The bill appropriates $3 million in general purpose revenue over the biennium, or $1.5 million per school year.

State Rep. Benjamin Franklin, R-DePere, who co-authored the bill, said he knows that’s not a significant amount of money to tackle the mental health crisis facing Wisconsin teens.

But Franklin said it’s one more avenue to try to reach teens.

“One thing I’ve learned throughout life, is life doesn’t always go as planned as much as we would like it to, and we got to be able to deal with those things,” Franklin said. “And so we really want to invest in our students and our youth in particular, and just make sure that they have the tools that they need going forward.”

Representatives from DPI did not comment on the proposal, saying they don’t comment on proposed legislation.

Gov. Tony Evers proposed more than $300 million in his 2025-27 biennium budget in mental health aid that included support for peer-to-peer suicide prevention programs and expanded mental health training. That money included $167.7 million over the biennium for mental health services provided by schools.

The final budget approved by the Legislature included $30 million for mental health services in K-12 schools.

There was also $7 million to expand mental health services across the UW System.

A report released in December by the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health found that only half of the state’s high school students feel like they belong in the classroom.

The study defines belonging as “feeling of being welcomed, accepted, respected, and valued within one’s social environment, including family, friends, school, and community.”

Sen. Jesse James, R-Thorp, who co-sponsored the bill said he’s hoping the online tool can be used for prevention, instead of being reactionary when students are in the middle of a mental health crisis.

“I think mental health efforts should start at a very young age, even right at birth,” James said. “But this will help 50,000 potential students, for a small amount of dollars. So I think it’s a win-win for our Wisconsin youth.”

