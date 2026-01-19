Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) began implementing a new security initiative intended to reduce fare evasion.

In the wake of a major budget deficit in 2025, MCTS told county policymakers the system was struggling with high levels of fare evasion. Transit officials estimated that as many as one-in-three riders were not paying a fare when they boarded the bus, costing MCTS approximately $4 million in fare revenue annually.

Beginning Monday morning, MCTS started stationing additional uniformed transit Public Safety Officers (PSOs) at bus stops with high rates of fare evasion. The officers do not have law enforcement authority, but MCTS hopes the additional security presence will help to deter fare evasion.

Sup. Shawn Rolland pushed MCTS to address fare evasion after learning the extent of the problem in June last year, authoring a resolution requesting policy options for the board to consider. He authored an amendment to the 2026 budget providing $570,965 for MCTS to expand the PSO program to deter fare evasion.

“I wish this wasn’t needed, but it is,” Rolland told his colleagues during the budget process. “I’m a regular bus rider, and I continue to see people refusing to pay their fare. We all see it. We all know it’s wrong, and it needs to stop.”

The supervisor also framed the initiative as a proactive attempt to collect more transit revenue before major budget deficits force deep cuts to the system.

MCTS narrowly avoided eliminating entire routes in 2026, but the system was still forced to cut its budget by approximately $9.3 million this year. Officials estimate the deficit in 2026 will be between $18 million and $20 million.

In 2022, MCTS implemented a policy telling bus operators not to ask passengers for fares when they board the bus. The goal was to reduce conflict and assaults on drivers. Fare disputes are the primary cause of operator assaults, according to MCTS and national level data.

Top officials from the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 (ATU) have said this policy contributed to worsening fare evasion. The union, understanding the threats to drivers, has long pushed for better security for drivers and passengers, not a lax fare policy. ATU Vice President Michael Brown even questioned last year why MCTS wasn’t already focusing PSO activities on fare evasion.

Along with the fare evasion effort, MCTS is also rolling out a new security program in partnership with the Milwaukee County Sheriff‘s Office (MCSO). The new program places plainclothes MCSO deputies on buses operating along routes where there have been high rates of passenger and operator assaults. Deputies will be focused on deterring violence, not fare evasion.

“Safety is the foundation of everything we do at MCTS. Our partnership with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office strengthens protections for our bus operators, employees, and the community we serve,” said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes. “We are fully committed to both this pilot program as well as expanding our own internal Public Safety Officer team to ensure our system remains safe, reliable, and secure for everyone.”

ATU leaders have consistently raised the issue of security for years. The Milwaukee County Board convened a task force that recommended a county-run security force, but the board failed to turn the policy recommendation into action. In 2024, MCTS moved ahead and created a new security force, the PSOs.

Members of the 2023 task force considered establishing a new division of the MCSO specifically for MCTS. The estimated cost was approximately $13 million. The new undercover, targeted enforcement is funded with a $300,000 allocation in the 2026 budget.

“The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is committed to partnering with MCTS to ensure the safety of our bus passengers, operators, and the community,” said Inspector Douglas Holton with the MCSO Police Services Bureau. “MCSO will proactively address criminal activity through targeted enforcement in close coordination with the transit security.”