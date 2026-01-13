Sophie Bolich

This content is only for membersNew Restaurant Proposed For Bavette Space

Experienced restaurateurs plan new concept in popular Third Ward space.

By - Jan 13th, 2026 02:24 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.

Sophie Bolich

This content is only for membersNew Restaurant Proposed For Bavette Space

As Bavette La Boucherie enters its final week of service at 217 N. Broadway, new operators are already vying for the Historic Third Ward restaurant space. Thai-namite co-owner Khemanong Kongsin and Rachataphoom Phonimdaeng plan to open Wela, a full-service restaurant and bar expected to debut in April.

By - Jan 13th, 2026 11:50 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.

Sample Map

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.