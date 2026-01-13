New Restaurant Proposed For Bavette Space
Experienced restaurateurs plan new concept in popular Third Ward space.
As Bavette La Boucherie enters its final week of service at 217 N. Broadway, new operators are already vying for the Historic Third Ward restaurant space. Thai-namite co-owner Khemanong Kongsin and Rachataphoom Phonimdaeng plan to open Wela, a full-service restaurant and bar expected to debut in April.
