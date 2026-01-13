Murphy’s Law
Mike White’s Shadowy Role with Summerfest
Co-manager of Summerfest’s private company can’t explain what he does.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Packers TV Broadcasts At Issue in Governor’s RaceJan 12th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
-
The Growing Wealth of Children’s WisconsinJan 7th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
-
Should Wisconsin’s Republican Congressmen Be ‘Terrified’?Dec 30th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy