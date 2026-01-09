Graham Kilmer

This content is only for membersArt Teacher, Fashion Designer Becomes Presumptive County Supervisor

With no challengers in April, LeeVan Roundtree Jr. is set to represent Milwaukee County’s 5th District on the board.

By - Jan 9th, 2026 10:51 am

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.