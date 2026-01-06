Northwest Side Theater Adding Outdoor Space

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Quasimondo Physical Theatre plans to expand its northwest-side footprint by transforming a long-vacant lot into a green space designed for outdoor concerts and community events.

Construction began last August on North Milwaukee Artpark, 5161 N. 35th St., which aims to open with the Vibes on Villard concert series later this year. The new project is, in part, a response to the series’ success.

First hosted in 2021, Vibes on Villard brings local performers, food vendors and family-friendly art programming to the Old North Milwaukee neighborhood over a six-week stretch each summer. Its early popularity, however, made the logistics of street closures increasingly complex.

“It was a really nice event that more and more community members continued to come out to each year,” said Brian Rott, producing artistic director for Quasimondo. “It wasn’t the worst, but it wasn’t exactly comfortable for everyone.”

The lot, located just north of the theater building and unused for as long as Rott can recall, seemed like a natural solution. Quasimondo, Inc. purchased the property from previous owner Stainless Foundry and Engineering, Inc. in early 2025, according to city assessment records.

“We wanted it to be a clean slate,” said Rott, who’s partnering with Marek Landscaping to design Artpark around green infrastructure and environmental redevelopment.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

A site plan submitted to the City of Milwaukee includes new trees, native planters, a rain garden, a 24-foot-by-12-foot community mural and a wooden pedestrian walkway connecting the green space to an adjacent parking area. A six-foot wood and ornamental steel fence would separate the park from N. 35th Street, with three 12-foot gates along Eggert Street.

The nonprofit Quasimondo Physical Theatre, 5151 N. 35th St., will own and operate Artpark, which expects to host between three and six events—tentatively planned for Wednesday evenings—in its first year. Programming will be free and open to all, with up 125 attendees expected at each. The space would otherwise remain closed to the public.

Following the initial season, Rott said his vision is for the project to “grow organically,” collaborating with community organizations and Villard Avenue BID 19 to host a variety of events.

“We’re just very excited,” Rott said.

For updates and additional information, visit the Quasimondo website or see the Villard Avenue BID 19 Facebook page.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.