Top 10 of 2025
The Year’s Most Popular Politics Stories
In a politically charged year, which stories were most popular with readers?
All politics is local, it’s been said, and nearly all of our most popular political stories of 2025 were very local. Frankly, we’re surprised by which stories made the Top 10. You may be, too.
Here is the list. And Happy New Year!
10. City Hall: Police Want To Shutter Downtown Nightclub
9. Tom Barrett Is Figuring Out What Comes Next
8. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Oppose Justice Rebecca Bradley?
7. Meeting Over Police Pursuits Results in Tears, Barbs and a Walk Out
6. Transportation: Trump Freezes Federal Spending Critical to Milwaukee Projects
5. Storms Close Two Milwaukee Libraries ‘Long Term’
4. These City Employees Make More Than Mayor Cavalier Johnson
3. Back in the News: Key Streetcar Opponent Opposes Effort to Shut It Down
2. Murphy’s Law: How Bucks, Brewers Help Bankrupt Milwaukee County
1. City Hall: Top City Official Resigns
Categories: Politics