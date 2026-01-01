Urban Milwaukee
Top 10 of 2025

The Year’s Most Popular Politics Stories

In a politically charged year, which stories were most popular with readers?

By - Jan 1st, 2026 02:09 pm

All politics is local, it’s been said, and nearly all of our most popular political stories of 2025 were very local. Frankly, we’re surprised by which stories made the Top 10. You may be, too.

Here is the list. And Happy New Year!

10. City Hall: Police Want To Shutter Downtown Nightclub

Common Council members, MPD officials and Office of Community Wellness and Safety members discuss public safety on July 30, 2025. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Common Council members, MPD officials and Office of Community Wellness and Safety members discuss public safety on July 30, 2025. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

9. Tom Barrett Is Figuring Out What Comes Next

Tom Barrett (center) poses for a picture with Mayor Cavalier Johnson, council members Andrea Pratt, Sharlen P. Moore, Peter Burgelis and Robert Bauman as well as Equal Rights Commission chair Tony Snell after giving a speech to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Tom Barrett (center) poses for a picture with Mayor Cavalier Johnson, council members Andrea Pratt, Sharlen P. Moore, Peter Burgelis and Robert Bauman as well as Equal Rights Commission chair Tony Snell after giving a speech to the Rotary Club of Milwaukee. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

8. Murphy’s Law: Who Will Oppose Justice Rebecca Bradley?

Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley has blasted the court’s liberals for complaining that hiring procedures weren’t transparent and then moving swiftly to fire the court’s top administrator. She is seen in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Hearing Room in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley has blasted the court’s liberals for complaining that hiring procedures weren’t transparent and then moving swiftly to fire the court’s top administrator. She is seen in the Wisconsin Supreme Court Hearing Room in Madison, Wis., on Dec. 1, 2022. (Coburn Dukehart / Wisconsin Watch)

7. Meeting Over Police Pursuits Results in Tears, Barbs and a Walk Out

Milwaukee City Hall. Photo by Urban Milwaukee staff.

Milwaukee City Hall. Photo by Urban Milwaukee staff.

6. Transportation: Trump Freezes Federal Spending Critical to Milwaukee Projects

W. Center Street at N. 20th Street in April 2023. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

W. Center Street at N. 20th Street in April 2023. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

5. Storms Close Two Milwaukee Libraries ‘Long Term’

The interior of the Bay View Library in 2023. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

The interior of the Bay View Library in 2023. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

4. These City Employees Make More Than Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Milwaukee City Hall. Building photo by Jeramey Jannene, background photo by Jericho.

Milwaukee City Hall. Building photo by Jeramey Jannene, background photo by Jericho.

3. Back in the News: Key Streetcar Opponent Opposes Effort to Shut It Down

Two The Hop streetcars pass each on E. St. Paul Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Two The Hop streetcars pass each on E. St. Paul Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

2. Murphy’s Law: How Bucks, Brewers Help Bankrupt Milwaukee County

Fiserv Forum. Photo taken April 23, 2024 by Dave Reid.

Fiserv Forum. Photo taken April 23, 2024 by Dave Reid.

1. City Hall: Top City Official Resigns

Preston Cole in August 2025. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Preston Cole in August 2025. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Politics

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us