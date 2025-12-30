Judge Maxine White Retiring in April

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Court of Appeals Judge Maxine White, who serves as the chief judge of District 1, will retire in April.

White has served on the Court of Appeals in District 1, which consists solely of Milwaukee County, since her appointment by Gov. Tony Evers in 2020.

The state Court of Appeals is an intermediate appellate court that hears cases when the decisions of local circuit courts are contested. The Court of Appeals consists of four districts and 16 judges, who run for office in nonpartisan elections unless appointed. They are elected to six-year terms.

Before serving on the Court of Appeals, White spent 28 years as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge. She was initially appointed by Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1992 and won election to the bench five times afterward. In 2015, the Wisconsin Supreme Court appointed White chief judge of the first judicial district, which is the Milwaukee County Circuit Court system, making her the first African American chief judge in county history.

A year before Evers elevated White to the appellate court, she faced a coup from a small group of circuit court judges who petitioned the state Supreme Court to remove her as chief judge, as Dan Bice reported then. The effort failed.

White was born in rural Mississippi before the federal civil rights legislation of the 1960s repealed Jim Crow laws imposing racial segregation and discrimination. Her family was part of the Great Migration of African American families out of the South to northern cities.

After earning an undergraduate degree at Alcorn State University and a master’s degree at the University of Southern California, White returned to Milwaukee to study law at Marquette University. She received her J.D. in 1985 and went to work as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

White, who has spent the majority of her legal career on the bench, is retiring effective April 3, 2026. Evers is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy for a term ending July 31, 2027.