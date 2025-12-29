The Year’s Most Popular Arts & Entertainment Stories
Many were insider stories about key institutions in Milwaukee.
You can’t have an arts and entertainment scene without money. And without good leadership.
Which brings us to our most popular 10 A &E stories of the year. Often they were about leadership, good or bad, and money or lack of it. Here are the stories that had the most readership in 2026.
And Happy New Year!
10. Murphy’s Law: The Remarkable Rise of MOWA
9. Marcus Center Problem Has Been 40 Years in the Making
8. Murphy’s Law: Don Smiley’s 12 Years of Lavish Pay
7. Murphy’s Law: The Last Paycheck of Don Smiley
6. Murphy’s Law: San Felippo Served As President of Summerfest’s Private Company
5. Museum Staff a Casualty of Villa Terrace, Charles Allis Privatization
4. Murphy’s Law: Bronzeville Center for Arts Loses Its Main Donor
3. Murphy’s Law: Betty Brinn Museum Must Move
2. Murphy’s Law: Trouble at Milwaukee Art Museum?
1. Murphy’s Law: Secret Donor to Milwaukee Artist Resource Network Revealed
