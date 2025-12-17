Murphy’s Law
The Last Paycheck of Don Smiley
He was supposed to be replaced as Summerfest CEO in 2024. So what happened?
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Murphy's Law
-
Top Health Care Exec Paid $25.7 MillionDec 16th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
-
Milwaukee Mayor’s Power in Decline?Dec 10th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
-
Total Cost of Foxconn Is RisingDec 8th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy