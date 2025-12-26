Milwaukee Brewers Will Play in Little League Classic in 2026

Little Leaguers from across the globe will watch the Brewers take on the Atlanta Braves

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin started playing baseball when he was 7.

He has fond memories of watching players his age compete in the Little League World Series on television.

But as a kid, he never had the chance to play or see a game in person in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. But next year, he’ll finally get that chance, as the Brewers are set to take on the Atlanta Braves in the MLB Little League Classic on Aug. 23, 2026.

“The little kid in me came out because I was like, ‘Oh, I get to go to Williamsport,’” Durbin said. “And even though I’m not playing in the actual Little League World Series, it’s still really cool to go and watch those games and be around it. As a baseball fan, it’s one of those bucket-list items that you have to check off at least once in your life.”

The Brewers have the third-best record in the MLB since 2021. The franchise also recently won Baseball America’s “Organization of the Year” award.

“I’m sure baseball recognizes that the Brewers have a great appeal,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president of business operations.

Every year, 20 Little League teams from across the world gather in Pennsylvania to compete in the Little League World Series. Since 2017, that is followed by the MLB Little League Classic. Players from the Brewers and Braves will attend Little League World Series games during the day, before their game starts at 6:10 p.m. Central time.

MLB players will likely sign autographs for kids, and some may even slide down a hill at the complex, a recent tradition. Durbin said he’s interested in participating.

“(I) definitely want to see what that’s all about,” he said.

Little League players and their families will be in attendance during the game, which is being played at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. Schlesinger said around 2,000 people will be in attendance at the nearly 100-year-old ballpark.

“These kids are so into the Little League World Series, but they’re also so into the Brewers,” said Lindsay Weber, the vice president of the Whitefish Bay Little League. “Combining those two is really cool.”

Jason Steichen, head coach of Elmbrook Little League, took his three children to the Little League World Series a few years ago.

“The kids who are playing the games there are basically like celebrities,” Steichen said. “You got a bunch of little boys running around looking for these 12-year-old boys’ autographs, who nobody knew who they were a week prior.”

“Those kids then get to go and kind of give that same treatment to the Major Leaguers, who are obviously their idols,” he added.

Whitefish Bay Little League has around 500 families who participate in the league, which includes baseball and softball. The league’s 12-year-old baseball team almost made it to the Little League World Series in 2025.

Mike Schwartz, president of the league, said the MLB Little League Classic is an opportunity for Major Leaguer players to show their personality.

“It’s fun because the Little Leaguers are all like ‘Oh my goodness, there’s all these players who I love, there’s Christian Yelich, there’s Sal Frelick, all these guys,’” Schwartz said. “But the big leaguers are responding the same way, because they see all these 12-year-olds who are living the dream they had that they may not have been able to reach.”

The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Schlesinger said he’s excited for the club to be on a “national stage.”

“We were thrilled to be considered and chosen,” Schlesinger said. “We think it’s going to be a lot of fun for the players and a special night of baseball.”

Milwaukee Brewers to play in MLB Little League Classic in 2026 was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.