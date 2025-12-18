As Flu Season Looms, Two Wisconsin Children Die of Respiratory Illness

DHS confirms one pediatric death from COVID-19 and one from influenza and warns this flu season could be more severe than usual.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two children in Wisconsin have died of respiratory illnesses, the state Department of Health Services announced.

They are the first pediatric deaths from respiratory illness during the 2025-2026 season. One child died of COVID-19 and the other from influenza. The state did not release information on the children’s ages or locations.

Respiratory illness is increasing in Wisconsin, according to DHS, based on data collected from emergency rooms, lab and wastewater testing. A DHS dashboard showed activity remains low but is on the rise across the state.

DHS respiratory disease epidemiologist Tom Haupt said the deaths are “a reminder about how serious these viruses can be.”

“It’s not too late to protect yourself and your family by getting vaccinated,” Haupt said in a statement. “Respiratory vaccines are safe, effective, and the best tool we have to prevent doctor visits, hospitalization, and death for Wisconsinites.”

According to scientists’ forecasts, this year’s flu season could be more severe than usual. That’s because the virus’s dominant strain this year is one that can lead to more serious illness, and because vaccination rates have lagged. In late November, only about one-quarter of Wisconsin residents had gotten a flu shot.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

In addition to COVID-19 and influenza, respiratory syncytial virus or RSV also circulates during cold and flu season. Vaccines protect against all three viruses, and DHS advises they are especially important for young children, older adults, people with chronic health conditions and those who are pregnant.

2 children in Wisconsin die of respiratory illness in season’s first pediatric deaths was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.