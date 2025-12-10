Employ Milwaukee Moving To Edge of Downtown

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s workforce development board is on the move.

Employ Milwaukee will relocate from its office near N. 27th Street and W. North Avenue to a space just northwest of the Deer District and Downtown.

“This move positions Employ Milwaukee at the heart of opportunity,” said Julie Cayo, president and CEO, in a press release. “Our new location will not only expand our ability to serve jobseekers but also strengthen our employer and education partnerships to create a true hub for training, employment, and innovation.”

The organization is leasing the 10,000-square-foot building at 1322 N. 8th St. The one-story building is part of a cluster of properties owned by The Druml Company between N. 6th and N. 8th streets along W. McKinley Avenue. Additional tenants in the complex include Pearls for Teen Girls, Vivent Health and Layer One Media.

Also located nearby is the new location for the Milwaukee Public Museum, Hillside housing complex, Milwaukee Area Technical College, the Zilber College of Public Health and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee headquarters.

“Being part of this vibrant, education-focused corridor positions Employ Milwaukee to deepen relationships, align services, and provide more seamless pathways from learning to earning,” said Carla Cross, Employ Milwaukee board chair and CEO of Cross Management Services.

The organization hopes to open its new office in February.

It will be colocated with the Center for Healthcare Careers of Southeastern Wisconsin (CHCSEW). The organization will offer a free medical assistant training program at the facility. Additional on-site programs planned for the site include BankWork$, a financial services training program, an eight-week health care training program and other job-readiness programs.

“The co-location of Employ Milwaukee and CHCSEW in a building that has the capacity to host training for our community’s job seekers strengthens Milwaukee’s health care talent pipeline by creating accessible pathways into high-demand roles — supporting both our workforce needs and the long-term health of our community,” said Andres Gonzalez, vice chair of the Employ Milwaukee board and vice president of community engagement and chief diversity officer with Froedtert ThedaCare Health.

“The decision to move was guided by a set of criteria established by Employ Milwaukee’s Executive Committee, and the new 8th Street location meets every benchmark,” said the organization. “The site is adjacent to a high-need neighborhood, is human-centered and welcoming for jobseekers and partners, is easily accessible with multiple bus lines and nearby transit options, is highly visible, and has the capacity to function as a dynamic training center.”

Employ Milwaukee has been located in leased space at 2342 N. 27th St. for the past five years. Wisconsin Community Services owns the property. “The two organizations will continue to collaborate closely, particularly on reentry initiatives, hiring events and employment pathways for returning citizens,” said a press release.

Cayo was appointed the new CEO of the organization in June, but had served as the interim CEO since June 2024. She was previously the chief planning officer. The organization encountered financial issues in 2024 and cut several positions.

Since 2022, Employ Milwaukee has also operated a pop-up satellite office at Jericho Church Without Walls, 8086 N. 76th St.

Employ Milwaukee is a nonprofit that operates as the workforce development board for Milwaukee County, responsible for coordinating job training, employment services and industry partnerships to connect residents with stable, well-paying work. Its programs range from youth employment initiatives to adult training and re-skilling efforts.

The federally funded organization can trace its roots back to 1973. It was previously known as the Private Industry Council and the Milwaukee Area Workforce Investment Board.

