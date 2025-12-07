Evers Vetoes Bill Barring Medicaid Payments to Undocumented Immigrants

State law already prevents this, Evers says, while making 8 other vetoes.

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a host of Republican bills Friday, including legislation barring undocumented immigrants from getting federal health care funding.

In his veto message, Evers accused GOP lawmakers of passing a bill to prevent “problems they admit do not exist, all for the sake of trying to push polarizing political rhetoric.”

The state Senate passed the bill in November. It would ban any public money from going toward health care coverage for people in the country illegally. Wisconsin law already prevents undocumented individuals from enrolling in BadgerCare, Wisconsin’s version of the federal Medicaid insurance program. But Republicans said they were concerned the state Department of Health Services may try to change that through what’s called an administrative rule change.

In his Friday veto message, Evers noted Republicans who passed the bill knew state law already prevents undocumented residents from enrolling in BadgerCare.

“These basic but important admissions by its own co-authors underscore that Republicans’ decision to pass this bill was more about being inflammatory, stoking fear, and sowing division than it was about accomplishing any significant policy outcome or being prudent stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Evers.

In an interview with WPR, Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Markesan, the bill’s coauthor, said he was confused about why Evers’ veto message was “so strong” when the measure passed with votes from three Democrats in the state Senate. He claimed the “far left” is taking over the Democratic Party across the county, including Evers.

“It’s just unfortunate that Evers, who claims to be more middle-of-the-road as a governor, once again proves he’s looking out for the far left,” Dallman said. “And he’s going to veto a bill that could protect our hard-working taxpayer dollars.”

Dallman said Republicans are concerned about DHS trying to create rule allowing undocumented immigrants to enroll in BadgerCare due to a July Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that gave state agencies more power to enact rules without legislators blocking them.

Other vetoes include bills to ban guaranteed income programs, allow for more election lawsuits

In all, Evers vetoed nine bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. They comprised a wide range of topics from building codes, higher education, election complaints and federal healthcare funding.

The governor vetoed legislation that would have made wide-ranging changes to unemployment benefits and prevented local governments from creating guaranteed income programs. Evers said he objected to lawmakers trying to restrict local control.

Evers also rejected a Republican bill aimed at making it easier for people to go to court if they have election complaints dismissed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The legislation came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s liberal majority said a complainant appealing a WEC decision didn’t have legal standing. State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, issued a statement claiming Evers’ veto means commission decisions “can never be questioned by anyone.”

Another bill vetoed by Evers would have further delayed updates to Wisconsin building codes, which currently follow an international standard set in 2015. Republicans had blocked the updates for years until the Supreme Court ruled in July that lawmakers’ indefinite delays violated the Wisconsin Constitution.

Evers vetoes bill to block Medicaid funds from undocumented residents was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.