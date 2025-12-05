Milwaukee Investor Buys Hotel Near Airport

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A 30-year-old hotel near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport has a new owner.

The 102-room Hampton Inn at 1200 W. College Ave. is now owned by Harmony Hotel LLC. The Milwaukee-based entity’s registered agent is investor Himanshu Parikh.

Harmony paid $5.2 million for the property in early November.

It was sold by Illinois-based Helix Hospitality.

“All parties worked together to close in a timely period since the seller had a [commercial mortgage-backed security] loan and a hard date by which they needed to close,” Ebrahim Valliani, Marcus & Millichap managing director of investments, said in a statement announcing the sale. “The trust both the buyer and seller groups had in us made it more seamless, as there was a lot of proper planning and logistics involved to get this across the finish line.” The brokerage listed the property and found the buyer. The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team supported the transaction.

The three-star hotel changed hands for less than its assessed value. The property is currently assessed for $6.42 million. In 2015, Helix paid $6.6 million for the property.

The property is located near a cluster of hotels at W. College Avenue and S. 13th Street. Though it is not the primary freeway access point to the airport, the College Avenue interchange on Interstate 41/94 is located immediately west of the commercial cluster.

The three-story, 45,399-square-foot hotel building sits on a 3.9-acre lot.

It is separated from S. 13th Street by a McDonald’s and Country Inn & Suites hotel.

At the southwest corner of the intersection, a Clarion-branded hotel, 6331 S. 13th St., is entangled in multiple bankruptcy cases and a foreclosure suit. It is currently closed.

Parikh is familiar with the area and airport hotels. He already owns the Country Inn, 6200-6214 S. 13th St., and a Holiday Inn & Suites at 545 W. Layton Ave. He previously owned at least one other property. In 2022, he sold the Super 8 hotel at 5253 S. Howell Ave.

Hampton is part of the Hilton Worldwide hotel company. As of 2024, 3,000 hotels were branded as “Hampton by Hilton.” The company’s hotel roster includes several in the Milwaukee area, including locations Downtown, on N. Lovers Lane Road on the northwest side and in several suburbs.

