State Literacy Report Says 36% of Youngest Students ‘At Risk’

36% of 4K through third grade Wisconsin students below 25th percentile for reading.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released data on the first year of annual literacy screenings this week, finding about 36% of 4K through third-grade students fell below the 25th percentile for reading.

Wisconsin Act 20, a 2023 law that made major changes to literacy education in the state, requires school districts to provide short literacy screenings to students as a way of identifying “at-risk” students. Students who scored below the 25th percentile on the reading screener are required under the law to receive a personal reading plan and additional support. Schools must report data on the screenings to the DPI, which is required to compile a report.

The first annual report covers screenings done in the 2024-25 school year.

The response rate to the reporting requirement was 98% with 428 out of 437 local education agencies submitting data.

State Superintendent Jill Underly said in a statement that the rate represents a strong commitment to the state’s literacy efforts, and that the report overall provides the state with a baseline.

“These data are critical in helping schools guide instruction and intervention — not to define a student’s potential,” Underly said. “School districts have already demonstrated their strong commitment to this effort, and I am encouraged by how fully they embraced the work from day one.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

According to the report, 36.8% of Wisconsin students in 4K through the third grade — or 97,414 students — scored below the 25th percentile on their assessment of fundamental skills on universal screening assessments.

The report also provides information on the number of students who have started receiving interventions.

For students in 5K through third grade, a total of 86,228 students — or 40% of the total enrollment — began receiving interventions. Students in 4k are not required to have a personal reading plan.

The implementation of the law has been drawn out over the last couple of years. According to DPI, schools have also started receiving funding from the $50 million that was initially set aside in the 2023-25 state budget to help with professional development and training requirements as well as curriculum costs, but wasn’t released until the budget approved this year due to disagreements between lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers.

“With time and a sustained investment in strengthened classroom instruction and, as needed, additional reading support, we can move steadily toward our goal of making sure every Wisconsin child excels at reading by the end of third grade,” Underly said.

Sen. John Jagler (R-Watertown), who assisted with leading the law through the Legislature, said in the statement that the results show the depth of the issues that Wisconsin students are facing.

“This shows why this law was needed in the first place. Hopefully, education leaders will focus on getting these students the interventions they need,” Jagler said.

Wisconsin school literacy reports identify 36% of students as ‘at-risk’ was originally published by the Wisconsin Examiner.