More Winter Farmers Markets Opening

Markets in Brookfield and Shorewood the latest among many in the state.

Vegetable farmer Joel Kuehnhold works a second job during the winter months.

Kuehnhold, the owner of Lonely Acre Farm in Milladore, said his job as a substitute teacher is helpful when the growing season slows down at the 91-acre farm. But for the past few years, he’s also been selling jams, jellies, eggs, potatoes, cabbage, onions, squash, turnips and salsa at the Stevens Point Area Winter Farmers Market.

Kuehnhold said winter markets provide another revenue stream when business slows down.

“It’s a fantastic way for farmers to bridge that income gap that occurs during the deep winter, when we don’t have traditional produce to sell,” Kuehnhold said.

Winter farmers markets are not new to Wisconsin, but a few communities have started them up recently. This year, there are new markets in Shorewood and Brookfield.

Evan Nevels is the organizer behind the new winter market in Brookfield, which began on Nov. 22 inside Brookfield Square mall.

Nevels, who also owns a food truck business, said around 35 vendors and farmers will be selling everything from cookies to craft jewelry at the food court area inside of the mall.

“A lot of these vendors, they rely on income from farmers markets,” Nevels said. “And so once it’s wintertime and they’re not making any money, it’s a struggle,” he added.

The new market in Shorewood is scheduled to open on Jan. 4. Arthur Ircink, the founder of the Shorewood Farmers Market, said thousands of people attend the weekly summer market at Estabrook Park, where over 70 vendors sell their items. Now, some of those vendors will move indoors to The Atrium event space.

Ircink said they’re still selecting vendors for the market, but they’ve had a lot of interest from local bakeries. He said they’ll also be looking to bring back a few vendors from the summer market.

“When we can support small businesses and these small farms, that money stays in our community,” Ircink said.

Ircink said the idea for the winter market came about as a way to grow community during the colder months when more people are staying home.

“We want to create an opportunity for people to come out and have a good time and be around their neighbors and be around awesome food, music,” Icrcink said.

The St. Croix Valley Food Alliance also hosts a winter farmer’s market. This year will mark its third season, according to Kristy Allen, the board chair of the alliance.

Allen said around 18 vendors will be participating this winter. A majority of the vendors are local farmers selling things like vegetables, honey, maple syrup, cheese and meat. Last year, the farmers who participated made $40,000 collectively.

“It’s a huge deal to have that extra money coming in while the growing season is not in full swing,” Allen said.

Layne Cozzolino, the director of special projects for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, used to sell pickled vegetables at the Stevens Point Area Winter Farmers Market.

“You’re still able to take the season’s bounty from the summer, and end up being able to stretch that through the winter by selling value-added products,” Cozzolino said.

Melissa Haack, the central Wisconsin farmers market coordinator for the Wisconsin Farmers Market Association, said local winter farmers markets can help build community during the colder months.

“It really does become like a weekly check in space, great for mental health, great for just staying warm during the winter and eating healthy,” Haack said.

The Wisconsin Farmers Market Association currently lists 25 farmers markets as “in season” on its website.

More Winter Farmers Markets are Popping Up Across Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.