High Rise Site Could Be Temporary Parking Lot

The developer of a long-delayed, unbuilt East Side high-rise is seeking to use his property for parking while exploring ways to finance the luxury apartment tower.

Developer Chris Houden secured zoning approval to build a 27-story tower on the site of the Goll Mansion in 2017. His son Christopher Houden, Jr., doing business as Willow Partners, secured approval in 2023 to build a slimmer 25-story tower known as 1550.

The proposal, which calls for 192 apartments, involves moving the mansion forward on the site to construct the tower overlooking Lake Michigan. The historically-protected home would be used for a leasing office, up to eight housing units and other amenities.

“We have been in the process of this for a number of years,” Houden told the City Plan Commission on Nov. 10. “We’re super excited about the Milwaukee area. Obviously, things can take longer than you want. I’ve been in the business a long time, and nothing ever happens the way you want it to.”

In the last public comment on the tower, in 2023, the delay was attributed to rising interest rates and the new city and county sales taxes.

Now the developer is seeking approval to use the 24-space parking lot on the property while the mansion on the site sits vacant. A zoning change is necessary because parking would be the principal use of the property. Houden hopes to lease the spaces to area residents.

If the council grants approval, Houden would be able to use the parking lot for a period of three years. That’s the same time frame Willow Partners would like to start construction in.

“Hopefully it’s not a continuing trend,” said Chair Stephanie Bloomingdale. “Hopefully this is not something that we’re going to see continue into the future.”

The 10,750-square-foot building, said Houden, currently does not have electrical, gas or water service. The historically protected house was built in 1898 by Ferry & Clas. It’s been used as an office building since 1950.

Commission member Allyson Nemec, an architect, raised concerns that the building is without a heat source.

“That’s not necessary,” said Houden. He said his firm has done everything the Historic Preservation Commission asked. “We have done all of the work to keep the building completely dry…. we are mothballed, as you might say, in the best position as possible to keep the building in the best restoration that we can. I am a firm believer that I love this building and I will never let it get goofed up.” He said power was cut off two years ago. “The building was never heated throughout the entire process of our ownership.”

The elder Houden, through Goll Mansion LLC, acquired the property for $1.6 million in 2016. According to state records, it was sold to Willow 1550 LLC, which paid $2.87 million for the property, in April 2022.

The plan commission unanimously endorsed the temporary zoning change. The Common Council must still approve the change.

The proposed tower isn’t the only planned building in the area that hasn’t left the drawing boards. New Land Enterprises secured approval in 2024 to use the parking at 1490 N. Farwell Ave., slated to house a 24-story tower, as temporary parking.

