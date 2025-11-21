Bruce Thompson
Data Wonk

This content is only for members The Connection Between Life Expectancy, Poverty and Partisanship

An ALEC report on rich and poor states doesn't tell the whole story.

By - Nov 21st, 2025 03:11 pm

This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.

Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.

Are you already a member? Sign in.