State Heating Assistance Program Offers Funding Despite Federal Delays

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Leaders of the state’s energy assistance program are urging eligible Wisconsinites to get their applications in, despite an ongoing delay in federal funding.

Wisconsin’s Home Energy Assistance Program, or WHEAP, uses a mix of state and federal funds to help low-income households pay for their energy, heating and cooling bills year-round. Last year, more than 180,000 Wisconsin households received federal heating assistance through WHEAP.

Each November, WHEAP receives its yearly allocation of federal funds. But the federal government’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program was one of the federal aid programs put on hold during the 43-day shutdown. According to the state Department of Administration, that funding has still not come through as of Tuesday.

But DOA Assistant Deputy Secretary Diana Maas is encouraging people to apply.

“Our applications at this point in the year seem to be down. (But) we still anticipate the same need over the program year,” Maas told WPR’s “Wisconsin Today.” “We’re accepting applications right now so that as soon as we receive the federal dollars, we can disburse them as appropriate.”

Who is eligible for energy assistance in Wisconsin?

Through its partners around the state, WHEAP offers energy assistance to households making less than 60 percent of the state median income. This year, that’s a little more than $38,000 for a single person and about $78,000 for a family of four.

That assistance can come in the form of a one-time payment during the heating season. It can also include weatherization assistance to help save on energy costs, furnace repair and replacement, and crisis services if someone’s heat stops working unexpectedly.

Even if someone has applied and been ineligible in the past, Maas encouraged them to apply again.

“If their life circumstances change — maybe someone loses a job in the family, or maybe they have a child — we would recalculate that eligibility,” Maas said.

One of Wisconsin’s largest WHEAP partners is Energy Services, Inc., a nonprofit which operates all over the state. It provides energy assistance to more than 100,000 households annually, according to executive director Tim Bruer.

“In many respects, we’re the clearing house for people who are applying for the first time,” Bruer said.

Energy Services, Inc. also has a charitable arm with the Keep Wisconsin Warm/Cool Fund and Heat for Heroes, which serves veterans. Bruer said those programs allow them to provide assistance for a limited time while waiting for federal funding to come through.

Bruer encouraged people to call Energy Services, Inc. for help at 1-800-506-5596, or to apply online at kwwf.org. You can also find resources specific to your county on the Division of Energy, Housing and Community Resources website.

Utilities, nonprofit and state agencies work to prevent energy shutoffs

According to Bruer, utility bills are rising faster than wages for many in the state.

“Heat, which is a basic necessity, has become an unaffordable luxury for literally tens of thousands of Wisconsinites,” Bruer said. “Those who are the most vulnerable — the elderly, the disabled, young families — their incomes just simply haven’t kept pace.”

At the moment, Wisconsin is in its heat moratorium period, which prevents utility companies from turning off customers’ heat from November to mid-April. Maas also said that utility companies are currently accepting “promise to pay” agreements to prevent disconnections while WHEAP waits for federal dollars.

Bruer praised the working relationships between the state government, utility companies and nonprofits like his.

“The impact of those dollars being delayed from Washington has created a collision course,” Bruer said. “But with the support (of) the governor, the DOA and the tremendous humanitarian perspective and response from our utilities, we’ve been able to work hand-in-hand with those individuals who call us.”

Listen to the WPR report

Wisconsin’s heating assistance program taking applications despite delay in funding during shutdown was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.