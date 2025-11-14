These Restaurants Are Giving Back on Thanksgiving

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

McBob’s Pub & Grill, beloved for its overstuffed sandwiches, fish fry and annual St. Patrick’s celebration, is accustomed to the adrenaline-pump of a good rush. But few services compare to that of Thanksgiving 2024.

Minutes after unlocking the doors at 10:30, every seat in the restaurant was full. It was the ninth installment of McBob’s annual community dinner, offering a free hot meal, friendly service and—perhaps most importantly—a seat at the table for anyone in need.

“This is Thanksgiving for anyone who needs a place to belong,” owner Katy Klinnert told Urban Milwaukee. “Maybe you don’t have family nearby, maybe you’re new to town, maybe you’re food or home insecure—and what I found last year was that we had the most beautiful blend of all of those things throughout the day.”

The tradition started small under previous owners, who focused the effort on veterans. Now, under Klinnert’s ownership the invitation extends to the whole community. This year’s meal will be the tenth—and McBob’s, 4919 W. North Ave., is ready.

What’s on the menu? Sixty turkeys, for starters. The birds will be prepared ahead of time, partially spatchcocked and then deep-fried to speed up the process. “That is a feat in and of itself,” said Klinnert, whose team of volunteers served 50 turkeys in 2024.

Guests can also expect traditional sides like mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green beans, cranberries and pumpkin pie. The meal is full-service, so guests will be seated at tables and waited on.

This year’s feast also caters to the kids with themed coloring pages and approachable foods. “We’re doing a few more decorations as well—just fun Thanksgiving things to have it a little more festive and family-friendly, so when people do bring kids in we can really love on them,” Klinnert said.

The restaurant served between 450 and 500 guests last Thanksgiving, and Klinnert said she’s mentally preparing for up to 700 this year, predicting an increase related to uncertainty surrounding FoodShare benefits. “This year just feels so different because of that,” she said. “We are all the more called to come together as a community and make sure everyone has a place to go and an amazing hot meal.”

After last year’s meal, volunteers distributed extra food and pies to local shelters, hospitals and fire and police stations. “It really tied the bow on at the end of the day,” Klinnert said. “There’s just so many layers to this project that are more than turkey and stuffing and mashed potatoes and pie.”

Like many of the guests expected on Thanksgiving, the McBob’s team is navigating through grief. Chef Maurice “Reese” Andre Wallace passed away from a severe illness in September. “You can feel the difference and you can feel that we’re missing something,” Klinnert said, recalling that last year, Wallace quietly prepared five gallons of gravy in the days leading up to the feast. Nobody asked him to, but he did so anyway—just hoping to help.

“I don’t think I will ever not think of him again when we’re ladling gravy,” Klinnert said. “We’ll also be thinking about and honoring chef Reese this year, because he will be missing at the table and in the kitchen.”

The volunteer-run dinner will take place Nov. 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It’s fully donation-based; McBob’s is accepting items through its Amazon wish list as well as in-person drop-off. The restaurant is also seeking volunteers. Visit the event website to get involved.

A Grateful Gathering at Grill City

Another restaurant, Grill City, is also giving back for the holiday. The business at 2729 W. Atkinson Ave. will offer hot meals, hygiene kits, clothing, shoes, hats and gloves—all free of charge—from 1 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 27.

“There’s no I in team” the restaurant said in a statement. “Alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much more. So let’s put giving back into Thanksgiving this holiday season.”

Grill City is seeking donations of turkey, chicken, greens, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, spaghetti, macaroni, water bottles, winterwear and hygiene products.

For questions about donations, resources or ways to get involved, call manager Monique Jude at (414) 484-2606.

