Evers Calls Out Trump For Trying to Claw Back Food Assistance

This would be 'embarrassing for any president of the United States,' governor says.

Gov. Tony Evers said Monday that the Trump administration’s efforts to claw back food assistance payments are “embarrassing.”

Wisconsin was one of several states that issued November benefit payments late last week after a federal judge ruled the Trump administration could not withhold funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The program, known in Wisconsin as FoodShare, had been on hold during the government shutdown.

But on Friday evening, the Supreme Court temporarily granted the Trump administration’s request to block the assistance from going out. The U.S. Department of Agriculture also issued a directive to states to “immediately undo” steps taken to issue full SNAP benefits.

During a visit to WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse on Monday, Evers said the state followed the judge’s ruling in issuing the payments. And he said the Trump administration, which on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene in the case, is not getting the money back.

“That’s embarrassing for any president of the United States, whether it’s Donald Trump or somebody else, to be clawing something back that first of all, they know is their obligation, and second of all, a court said they should do that,” Evers said.

Wisconsin is part of a coalition of states asking the federal judge to enforce a directive that the Trump administration pay out all benefits. In a letter filed last week, they said without federal funding, Wisconsin would likely exceed the available funds to reimburse grocery stores and other retailers on Monday.

But Evers told reporters that retailers should be getting reimbursed as usual.

The state Department of Health Services issued a reminder to participating grocery stores and retailers that they cannot turn away FoodShare recipients who have funds in their accounts. Wisconsinites who are denied the ability to spend their benefits can call the state’s consumer protection hotline at 800-422-7128 or email DATCPHotline@wi.gov

The lapse in benefits and continued uncertainty around the program has put pressure on Wisconsin recipients, as well as food pantries and other service providers.

Taylor Haley, board president for WAFER Food Pantry, said the organization has experienced a significant increase in people seeking assistance. The pantry has seen an average of 10 new people seeking services per day, compared to the previous average of less than two people.

“There is a lot of uncertainty,” Haley said. “There’s a lot of fear that, in my mind, is needless.”

He said the La Crosse community has stepped up to provide monetary and food donations to meet the increased need, which he hopes will continue beyond the current conflict over benefits.

Evers calls out Trump administration for trying to claw back food assistance was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.