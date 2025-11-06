Milwaukee Businesses Offering Assistance To FoodShare Recipients

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The United States is in a food fight. Amid the longest government shutdown in history, millions of Americans went without the scheduled Nov. 1 renewal of federal benefits, leaving many struggling to put food on the table.

But Milwaukeeans are proving eager to help. From individual assistance to city-wide efforts, residents are working around-the-clock to keep neighbors fed. Now, a number of area businesses have joined the effort.

That includes the East Side’s Vintage, which is pivoting its community fundraising program, Vintage Gives Back, to fight food insecurity. The bar’s initiative, now in its second year, donates $2 from every sale of a designated beer or liquor brand to a local nonprofit. November’s featured partner is Revolution Brewing.

Effective immediately and continuing through the end of 2025, all funds will be donated directly to Milwaukee-area food charities, beginning with Hunger Task Force.

“Vintage has always been more than a bar,” owner Becky Godfrey said in a statement. “We see ourselves as a community resource, a welcoming gathering space and a neighborhood town hall. Milwaukee shows up for us every day, and it’s our responsibility to show up for Milwaukee—especially when our neighbors need us most. Food insecurity is something we can help fight together, one beer or one donation at a time.”

Along with Vintage Gives Back, the bar is hosting a food and donation drive. Customers who donate non-perishable food items or contribute at least $5 in cash will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Deep Eddy winter holiday sweater (Dec. 6 drawing) or a Revolution Brewing barrel party experience (Dec. 16 drawing).

Drop-offs are welcome anytime during Vintage’s operating hours: Monday from 5 p.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Items and contributions will be delivered weekly to Hunger Task Force. The bar is located at 2203 N. Prospect Ave.

Strange Town

Just down the street from Vintage, Strange Town is serving up free soup for anyone in need. The plant-based restaurant and wine bar, 2101 N. Prospect Ave., offers a rotating selection of “Snap Soup” to-go. Just stop in during opening hours: Wednesday through Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

Gather Bakehouse

Bay View-based Gather Bakehouse is giving away free bread loaves and rolls to FoodShare recipients daily, while supplies last. The bakery, 1100 E. Oklahoma Ave., is also collecting funds for a community gift card that recipients can use for additional pastries, desserts and drinks.

To donate, simply tell an employee how much you’d like to contribute at the register, and the amount will be added to your purchase.

Purslane

This week at Purslane, 1751 N. Farwell Ave., customers who donate non-perishable items to a drive supporting NourishMKE will receive half off a bottle of wine or spirit-free beverage.

Monetary donations are also encouraged.

Midwest SAD

As Midwest SAD prepares for a full menu launch at its new location, 601 S. 6th St., the bakery is also looking out for low-income customers.

Those in need of a meal can order “Snap Soup” at the counter for a free bowl, courtesy of Ari Kohll. For details on how to contribute, see Midwest SAD’s Instagram post.

Soup is available Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

Tricklebee Cafe

Tricklebee Cafe, long known for its pay-what-you-can meals, is sticking with that model as need increases. The plant-based restaurant, 4424 W. North Ave., offers a rotating lineup of dishes made with donated and salvaged ingredients. Visitors can also access food-service training and a community fridge stocked with fresh foods.

Tricklebee Cafe is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, to volunteer or to donate, visit the restaurant’s website.

MKE Ultra

Federal workers who aren’t receiving paychecks are welcome to enjoy rice, beans and a beverage at any MKE Ultra show until paychecks resume, the venue shared in an email Wednesday afternoon.

MKE Ultra, a small-format performance venue, opened earlier this year at 1535 W. Mitchell St. Upcoming shows are listed online.

As of Nov. 3, the federal government has agreed to pay partial FoodShare benefits for November. However, the nearly 700,000 Wisconsin residents who receive assistance through the program will likely have to wait weeks before benefits are reupped.

For additional resources, visit the City of Milwaukee’s Food Drive page or Milwaukee County’s Food Assistance page.

