New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Milwaukee-Based ECE Recruits Regulatory Global Affairs Leader Erica Fuller
New hire marks pivotal moment in organizational growth, addresses health care workforce shortages
Oct 30th, 2025 by Educational Credential Evaluators
MWF Names Lindsey Canonie Grady as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel
Oct 28th, 2025 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
Brittany Kinser Appointed to Wisconsins Early Literacy Curriculum Council
kids Win Wisconsin Founder and CEO to Help Guide State’s Literacy Reform Efforts
Oct 28th, 2025 by Kids Win Wisconsin
Milwaukee Film Welcomes Milan Zori as New Marketing Director
Milwaukee-based artist and creative director Milan Zori, also known as Dwellephant, will join Milwaukee Film’s Marketing Department this November.
Oct 23rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Film
Allen Dines named 5 Lakes+MRUN Fellow
Oct 20th, 2025 by 5 Lakes Institute
TMJ4 News Names Karley Marotta as Sports Director
The Milwaukee native and accomplished sports journalist joins TMJ4 News in January.
Oct 20th, 2025 by TMJ4
Gov. Evers Announces Appointments to Wisconsin Technical College System Board
The governor announced he has appointed Frances Huntley-Cooper, Dr. Michael Rosen, and Eli Guthrie to join the WTCS Board.
Oct 13th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers
Landmark Credit Union Appoints Timothy Mackay as President & CEO
Financial industry executive with more than thirty years of experience to lead Wisconsin-Based Credit Union
Oct 2nd, 2025 by Landmark Credit Union
American Red Cross of Wisconsin Southeast Chapter Welcomes New Board Members
Grace D’Souza is an attorney with Husch Blackwell LLP, focusing on tax credits, finance, and development. Chris Terris is a Senior Counsel at Foley & Lardner LLP, practicing primarily in the areas of mergers & acquisitions and corporate law.
Oct 1st, 2025 by American Red Cross
