Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Nov 2nd, 2025 04:13 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Secretary Randy Romanski Honored by National FFA Organization

Secretary Randy Romanski Honored by National FFA Organization

 

Oct 31st, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Milwaukee-Based ECE Recruits Regulatory Global Affairs Leader Erica Fuller

Milwaukee-Based ECE Recruits Regulatory Global Affairs Leader Erica Fuller

New hire marks pivotal moment in organizational growth, addresses health care workforce shortages

Oct 30th, 2025 by Educational Credential Evaluators

MWF Names Lindsey Canonie Grady as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

MWF Names Lindsey Canonie Grady as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel

 

Oct 28th, 2025 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Brittany Kinser Appointed to Wisconsins Early Literacy Curriculum Council

Brittany Kinser Appointed to Wisconsins Early Literacy Curriculum Council

kids Win Wisconsin Founder and CEO to Help Guide State’s Literacy Reform Efforts

Oct 28th, 2025 by Kids Win Wisconsin

WRTP | BIG STEP President & CEO Lindsay Blumer Named Wisconsin Titan 100 for Second Year in a Row

WRTP | BIG STEP President & CEO Lindsay Blumer Named Wisconsin Titan 100 for Second Year in a Row

 

Oct 27th, 2025 by WRTP /BIG STEP

Milwaukee Film Welcomes Milan Zori as New Marketing Director

Milwaukee Film Welcomes Milan Zori as New Marketing Director

Milwaukee-based artist and creative director Milan Zori, also known as Dwellephant, will join Milwaukee Film’s Marketing Department this November.

Oct 23rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Film

Matt Arnold Promoted to President of Baseball Operations and General Manager

Matt Arnold Promoted to President of Baseball Operations and General Manager

 

Oct 23rd, 2025 by Milwaukee Brewers

Demlang Builders Appoints John Hazod as Chief Executive Officer

Demlang Builders Appoints John Hazod as Chief Executive Officer

 

Oct 21st, 2025 by Demlang Builders

Allen Dines named 5 Lakes+MRUN Fellow

Allen Dines named 5 Lakes+MRUN Fellow

 

Oct 20th, 2025 by 5 Lakes Institute

TMJ4 News Names Karley Marotta as Sports Director

TMJ4 News Names Karley Marotta as Sports Director

The Milwaukee native and accomplished sports journalist joins TMJ4 News in January.

Oct 20th, 2025 by TMJ4

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces Hannah Mullen as Executive Director

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Announces Hannah Mullen as Executive Director

 

Oct 16th, 2025 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

WISN 12 Welcomes Rheya Spigner as the Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.’ Weekdays

WISN 12 Welcomes Rheya Spigner as the Co-Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News at 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.’ Weekdays

 

Oct 15th, 2025 by WISN 12

Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown Partner Jason Luczak Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers!

Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown Partner Jason Luczak Admitted to American College of Trial Lawyers!

 

Oct 14th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

Gov. Evers Announces Appointments to Wisconsin Technical College System Board

Gov. Evers Announces Appointments to Wisconsin Technical College System Board

The governor announced he has appointed Frances Huntley-Cooper, Dr. Michael Rosen, and Eli Guthrie to join the WTCS Board.

Oct 13th, 2025 by Gov. Tony Evers

Wisconsin Dental Association names Brenna Sadler executive director

Wisconsin Dental Association names Brenna Sadler executive director

 

Oct 6th, 2025 by Wisconsin Dental Association

Jodi Jean Amble Joins WHEDA as Director of Marketing & Communications

Jodi Jean Amble Joins WHEDA as Director of Marketing & Communications

 

Oct 2nd, 2025 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Landmark Credit Union Appoints Timothy Mackay as President & CEO

Landmark Credit Union Appoints Timothy Mackay as President & CEO

Financial industry executive with more than thirty years of experience to lead Wisconsin-Based Credit Union

Oct 2nd, 2025 by Landmark Credit Union

American Red Cross of Wisconsin Southeast Chapter Welcomes New Board Members

American Red Cross of Wisconsin Southeast Chapter Welcomes New Board Members

Grace D’Souza is an attorney with Husch Blackwell LLP, focusing on tax credits, finance, and development. Chris Terris is a Senior Counsel at Foley & Lardner LLP, practicing primarily in the areas of mergers & acquisitions and corporate law.

Oct 1st, 2025 by American Red Cross

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us