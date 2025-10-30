Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Happy Halloween! As usual, there are plenty of ways to show off your costume this year, but if you’ve had your share of Halloween parties already or just aren’t into dressing up, there’s still fun to be had. The Mitchell Park Domes is hosting a family-friendly Dia de los Muertos gathering featuring traditional music, dance and art. The Marcus Performing Arts Center is hosting a modern production of Les Miserables, and Trainfest will bring hundreds of model trains to the Baird Center.

October 30-November 2: ‘Les Miserables’

Billed as the world’s most popular musical, Cameron Mackintosh’s production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is returning to Milwaukee at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. This modernized production tells the story of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict who embarks on a journey of love, sacrifice and redemption against the backdrop of 19th-century France on the verge of a revolution. Les Miserables will run for six shows this weekend. For showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s website.

October 31-November 1: Mad Planet’s Legendary Annual Halloween Costume Bash

Shake your bones like a spooky skeleton at Mad Planet’s Legendary Halloween Costume Bash. The Riverwest club will be fully decked out in Halloween decor, setting the vibes for two nights of retro dance parties. Night one will focus on “retro music” courtesy of DJ Paul H, while night two will feature 90s and 2000s-themed DJ sets from Elechronic, The Milkman and Andrew Optimist. The festivities will begin each day at 9 p.m.

October 31: Dia de los Muertos at Mitchell Park Domes

Candles will illuminate the Desert Dome at the Mitchell Park Domes as part of a family-friendly Dia de los Muertos celebration. Partake in traditional food, dance and music while learning about the meaning and creation of ofrendas – traditional altars with offerings for loved ones. The event will also host local art and food vendors. Admission to the event is $18 or $15 for members of the Mitchell Park Domes. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

November 1-2: Trainfest

There’s been a lot of talk about Milwaukee public transit in the news, but it’s time to talk about a different mode of transit – on a literally much smaller scale. Trainfest will bring dozens of model train manufacturers to the Baird Center, where guests can check out over 250 booths filled with model trains. Guests can shop at the various vendor booths, check out modeling demos, participate in scheduled clinics and more. There’s fun for the whole family too – kids can catch a ride on a Thomas the Tank Engine. Admission to Trainfest is $18.95 on Saturday, $13.95 on Sunday or $20 for a two-day pass. For more information, visit the Trainfest website.

November 1: Ladybird Album Release

It’s been a big year for Milwaukee country outfit Ladybird – they’ve toured multiple times, played seemingly every Milwaukee street festival and are now celebrating the release of the band’s second full length album Clementine. The band will perform the album in its entirety twice at Cactus Club – once at 5 p.m. with support from Long Line Riders and again at 8:30 p.m. with support from Alewives and Chapped Lips. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 day of show for both performances.

November 2: Walk, Weed & Wonder

Help keep the Beerline Trail clean and learn more about the future of the trail when you participate in Walk, Weed & Wonder. This 90-minute guided tour invites guests to pick up trash while learning about and weeding invasive plants, all while learning about the history and future of the trail. This event is free to attend and will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Those interested in participating will meet at Kuumba Juice & Coffee.