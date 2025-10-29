Reckless Drivers Would Get ‘Speed Limiter’ Devices Under New Proposal 

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin lawmakers and some victims of reckless driving are proposing yet another measure to get a grip on reckless driving across the state.

Others say the proposal distracts from a push by Milwaukee officials to change state law to allow traffic cameras in the city.

Devices that limit a driver’s speed would be placed in the vehicles of repeat reckless drivers under a newly proposed state bill. The technology, known as a “speed assistance” device, uses GPS to determine the posted speed limit.

State Sen., D-Milwaukee, said the devices will force reckless drivers to slow down.

“This will force that person to change their behavior,” Larson said.

There were more than 6,500 speed related crashes in Wisconsin last year.

“We need to stop this speeding,” said Tina Ortiz, who was the victim of a hit and run crash in Milwaukee in 2018. “It is getting out of hand and we need to take control of it.”

The proposal “is a common sense measure to prevent others from suffering like me,” she added.

Under the proposal, the device would be placed in the vehicles of drivers who have received two or more reckless driving violations within five years “where the violations involved operating a motor vehicle 20 or more miles per hour in excess of a lawful or posted speed limit.”

Larson said the device is similar to ignition interlock devices that go in the vehicles of some drunk driving offenders.

“Anybody that gets in the car with them, whether it be a date or for the carpool … they’re all going to see this (speed limiter device) and then word spreads that there is a real consequence for speeders,” Larson said.

The devices gradually slow the vehicle down or speed it up when the posted speed limit changes. Offenders would have to have the device in their vehicle for one year. Larson said it would cost around $1,700 a year for the offender.

“The (offender) is responsible for the costs of installing, servicing and removing the speed limiter,” an analysis from the Legislative Reference Bureau said.

Those who fail to have it installed or who remove the device could face a fine of up to $600 and up to six months in jail, according to the bill.

State Rep. Russell Goodwin, D-Milwaukee, said the proposal represents the “future” of preventing reckless drivers.

“This is smart, preventative and life-saving,” Goodwin said during a press conference.

Last year, over 37,000 citations were handed out for drivers going 20 mph or above the speed limit, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Reckless driving is an issue that has plagued residents of Milwaukee for years. Traffic injuries in Milwaukee have increased by 86 percent since 2012. Last year, 74 people died in traffic crashes in the city.

Mariah Johnson, whose brother Jerrold Wellinger was killed in a reckless driving crash in 2021, has spoken out about the issue for years. Last year, she partnered with the city as part of a public awareness campaign.

However, Johnson said she’s opposed to speed limiter devices, which she worried could be dangerous for people who are in an emergency and who may need to drive faster.

“Sometimes, we do have to go over the speed limit because there are situations that we do need to get places very fast,” Johnson said.

The bill also doesn’t seem to have the support of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson. In an email, Mayor Johnson’s spokesperson Jeff Fleming called the proposal “reactive,” noting it only takes effect “after the damage has already been done.” Fleming said state lawmakers should be prioritizing the passage of a bill that would place up to 75 red light and speed enforcement cameras in Milwaukee.

“We want all drivers to be more conscious of their driving behavior, not just those who have multiple reckless driving convictions,” Fleming wrote. “When all drivers know they could be cited by camera, then all drivers will work to improve their driving.

Mariah Johnson said she favors red light and speed enforcement cameras that can help find out where the “hot spots” are for reckless drivers in Milwaukee.

In a statement, state Rep. Bob Donovan, R-Greenfield, said he is in favor of new efforts to curb reckless driving.

“However, I’m not sure that this idea (speed limiter devices) can be practically applied in a way that would be effective in decreasing reckless driving,” Donovan wrote.

Virginia was the first state to start a speed limiter device program this year, the Associated Press reported. A speed limiter program also started in Washington D.C. on Oct. 1.

Reckless drivers would get 'speed limiter' devices under new Wisconsin bill was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.