A Convenience Store For East Town

Following the recent launch of Your Office, the Colby Abbot Building is set to welcome another new tenant by year’s end. Milwaukee St Deli & Market is proposed to open at 761 N. Milwaukee St. in December.

The business would initially sell packaged food, drinks and tobacco products, with plans to eventually expand into coffee, smoothies and other fresh items as licensing allows.

“We really hope to bring more accessibility and community connection to the area—something that feels personal, local and friendly,” a representative of the business told Urban Milwaukee. “Our goal is to create a convenient, welcoming space for both residents and downtown professionals.”

Co-owners Khader Yafai, Gamal Sulaiman and Khaled Sulaiman lead the upcoming business, which is awaiting city approval.

The 720-square-foot storefront was previously part of the former My Office tavern, which used it for seating and to house a pool table. It has since been restored to a whitebox state.

Once open, the store aims to stock a wide variety of snacks and bottled drinks, along with grab-and-go items, household essentials and more, the representative said. A license application also reflects plans to sell lottery tickets. The owners have not applied for a license to sell alcohol.

Milwaukee St Deli & Market expects to open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to start. Once the deli is ready to launch, hours would extend to accommodate morning customers.

The upcoming deli and market marks the second new business for the building in 2025, joining the adjacent tavern. Two large spaces remain available on Mason Street—the former Karl Ratzsch’s restaurant at 320 E. Mason St. and the neighboring storefront, 326 E. Mason St., which previously housed XO Cocktail Parlor.

