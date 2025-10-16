Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s time to get in the Halloween spirit! There are plenty of spooky activities to participate in, including the annual Pumpkin Pavilion – a Bay View tradition that invites guests to help carve pumpkins for the event’s display of 1000 jack-o-lanterns. Trick or treat at the Milwaukee County Zoo as part of Boo at the Zoo, and learn about local urban legends and ghost stories at the Milwaukee Paracon.

October 16-18: Pumpkin Pavilion

One thousand jack-o-lanterns will illuminate the Humboldt Park Pavilion as part of the annual Bay View neighborhood tradition: the Pumpkin Pavilion. Guests will have the chance to carve pumpkins, enjoy live music and local food and participate in all sorts of Halloween-themed fun. Pumpkins carved Thursday will be a part of the jack-o-lantern display that will be set up for Friday and Saturday. Be sure to check out magic shows courtesy of Tom Burgermeister, and swing by on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon to help clean up and take home a pumpkin of your choice.

October 17-18: Fall Gallery Night

Bars, restaurants and shops around the city will transform into temporary art galleries and venues as part of Fall Gallery Night. Your favorite spots around the Third Ward, East Town, Walker’s Point and Downtown areas will host paintings, sculptures, makers markets, live music and more. For a fully interactive map of participating businesses and schedules for each day, visit the Gallery Night MKE website.

October 17-19: First Weekend of Boo at the Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is getting in the seasonal spirit with Boo at the Zoo, where guests are encouraged to show up in costume and participate in a number of special themed activities. Traverse the Trick-or-Treat Trail through Adventure Africa and enjoy spooky experiments courtesy of Mad Science of Milwaukee. Other activities include a haystack maze, a light show, Halloween-themed conservation connections and more. Boo at the Zoo will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.

October 17-19: Hunting Moon Pow Wow

The Baird Center will be filled with singing, dancing and drumming as part of Hunting Moon Pow Wow, a weekend-long Native American cultural celebration. Tapping into the idea that the pow wow is a means for spiritual connection, dancers, drummers and singers from all across the country will gather to socialize and compete for prizes. There will also be a variety of Native American vendors on site, as well as food and drinks for purchase. For a complete schedule of events, visit the Hunting Moon Pow Wow’s website.

October 18: Milwaukee Paracon

A city as old as Milwaukee is bound to have some good ghost stories. The Milwaukee Paranormal Convention is a celebration of the ghost stories, urban legends, extraterrestrial sightings and more that haunt our city. Speakers such as Josh Hughes, author of Ghosts of Waukesha, will make an appearance, and guests can shop paranormal vendors and attend free workshops. Milwaukee Paracon will take place at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center, 2133 W. Wisconsin Ave. An additional event, the Witches Faire, will take place on Sunday at Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall. More details on the event website.

October 19: Drink Wisconsinbly Curd Fest

National Cheese Curd Day has come and gone, but there’s still time to celebrate. Drink Wisconsinbly is hosting the sixth annual Curd Fest. The fest will be held at the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub in Deer District and will feature vendors and Midwest games such as shut box and cornhole. Artists from Honey Wraith Tattoo will be on site tattooing Wisconsin-themed designs, and root on the Green Bay Packers starting at 3:25 p.m. General admission is $10 and includes a limited edition koozie and samples from various vendors. For more information, visit the event’s Eventbrite page.