‘Innovation Center’ Opens On Site of Former Kenosha Auto Plant

A $23.5 million innovation center is now open on the site of the former Chrysler engine manufacturing plant in Kenosha.

The Chrysler plant in Kenosha closed in 2010. Demolition of the site began two years later.

After years of discussions, city leaders announced plans for the “Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood” in an attempt to revitalize the site.

The Kenosha Innovation Center, which officially opened Wednesday, takes up just over 3 acres of the 107-acre Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood. The center is meant to serve as a “hub” for startups and entrepreneurs in the area.

“The Kenosha Innovation Center is the place where ideas become companies, and companies create jobs, and we want that,” said Kelly Armstrong, president of Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

There are currently eight tenants in the 64,000-square-foot building. Those tenants are using about 20 percent of the building’s capacity.

“We didn’t just build an office building to have an office building,” she said. “This is an innovation center. So we’re looking for the right partners to be in the space that want to work with other companies that want to collaborate with other companies.”

One tenant is the Kenosha-based Kivi Bio, which works with companies in the life sciences industry. Todd Kapp, CEO and founder of Kivi Bio, said they have over 30 advisors that help other companies and startups get their projects and ideas “over the hump.”

“Oftentimes, they’ll have gaps in being able to bring those things to fruition,” Kapp said.

Kapp said they’ll soon have youth apprentices working at the center, as well as training sessions. He believes the innovation center will benefit Kenosha and the entire region.

“We’re really right on the ground floor of what’s going to just be a fantastic place to work and to grow and to keep key talent in the area,” he said.

Gateway Capital Partners and Mastercraft Ventures — two Wisconsin-based venture capital firms that invest in startups — have space in the center, according to a statement. Carthage College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside are also at the site. The center has space for meetings and events as well.

Armstrong said Microsoft, Michael Best and Milwaukee School of Engineering are the three “impact partners” that will provide onsite training at the center.

“They are providing services to our startups, additional programming, office hours, additional things to be able to be a great resource into the ecosystem,” Armstrong said.

The city of Kenosha used a $14 million grant from the Wisconsin Neighborhood Investment Fund program to help build the center. In a statement, Gov. Tony Evers said he believes the center will be a “game-changer for this community.”

“By offering job training, support for entrepreneurship and startups, and more, this state-of-the-art center works to ensure Kenosha and the entire Southeast region of our state continue to thrive,” Evers stated.

Other plans for the neighborhood

Tim Casey, director of city development, said the goal is to transform the vacant lot into a “live, work, learn, play” environment.

“So that it really becomes another neighborhood,” Casey said about the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

Armstrong said future plans for the site include 800 to 1,300 residential units, mixed-use commercial developments and a medical provider.

“It’s a neighborhood,” Armstrong said. “We’re very specific about that. We’re not building a district. We’re not building a business park.”

Lake View Technology Academy, a high school, opened earlier this year as the first development on the land. That building is also used as a campus for Gateway Technical College at night, according to Armstrong.

Wintrust Community Bank also plans to build a bank branch on the site. Armstrong said construction is set to start in the fall.

“And then we’re also looking for additional private partners that want to build additional buildings and activities on the site,” Armstrong said.

Milwaukee innovation district

The city of Milwaukee could also soon have its first innovation district. A resolution discussed by city officials last week would designate a portion of the Walker’s Point neighborhood as the “Milwaukee Innovation District.”

There are already several startups and smaller tech companies working in that neighborhood, and in Milwaukee, according to Steve Glynn, podcast host of Experience Milwaukee. Wantable Cafe, a coworking space that is operated by Experience Milwaukee, has hosted 43 tech events in the last few months, Glynn said during a recent city meeting.

“With the legitimacy and the attention and the boost we can get from the city, (that) will help bring everyone who are part of these organizations — and others we probably will uncover in the process — can be part of this movement,” Glynn said about the proposed district.

Milwaukee Alder José G. Pérez introduced the resolution. He believes the designation would help attract other companies and entrepreneurs to Milwaukee.

“We got a lot of really good things happening around innovation and tech and the biggest goal of the district is to recognize what’s going on and support it,” Perez said.

Milwaukee’s Community and Economic Development committee approved the resolution Tuesday. The Milwaukee Common Council will likely vote on it later this month.

