MKE County
Corporate Mergers Cost Taxpayers
Security company mergers leave county with nowhere to turn.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
MKE County
-
County Board Chair Spends Donor Cash on Meals, Travel, Candy, Wine BarsSep 23rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
Disaster Centers Will Help With Applications for Federal FundingSep 23rd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
-
County Selects Contractors for CourthouseSep 22nd, 2025 by Graham Kilmer