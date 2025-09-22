Robin Vos Supports Home Security for Legislators, Justices

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says discussions are underway to allow Wisconsin lawmakers and the state Supreme Court to use tax dollars for security at their homes amid an uptick in political violence.

The comments from the speaker follow the Sept. 10 assassination of Charlie Kirk and the June assassination of former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband.

“I don’t believe we want to make the Capitol into an armed fortress,” said Vos, R-Rochester. “If you look at what happened to my colleague, Rep. Hortman in Minnesota, that happened in her home. If you look at what happened to Charlie Kirk, that happened on a college campus. So the idea that we’re going to make a single building in the state into a fortress and somehow make people feel safer gives them a false sense of security.”

Earlier this year, the Republican-led state Legislature rejected a second request from the Supreme Court and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to create a new security force for the court amid a rise in threats against judges in recent years.

Vos said he doesn’t see a need for additional security at the Capitol because the Wisconsin State Capitol Police has it covered.

“If you’re inside the Capitol, you are safe,” Vos said.

But the speaker said he’s not against allowing lawmakers and members of other government branches to use discretionary office budgets, typically used for mailings or outreach, on safety measures at their residences.

“We had talked about but haven’t yet adopted the idea of saying that if somebody wanted to install a security system into their home, so that somebody couldn’t break in, or a panic alarm, we’d certainly be open to discussing that idea,” Vos said. “The concept of having our own police force or doing something that’s way outside the norm probably isn’t going to fly, but we certainly wanted to make sure that people are safe, no matter where they are.”

When it comes to political dialogue in Wisconsin, Vos said there’s been a “pretty good relationship” between Gov. Evers, the Legislature and the state supreme Court.

“As far as making sure that we tone down the rhetoric, there are certainly things I disagree with Tony Evers on,” said Vos. “But I think he’s a good, decent person. We don’t go after each other personally. And I think that, yes, the rhetoric gets heated sometimes, but it’s nowhere near the level that we’re seeing perhaps in some other places.”

Vos on administrative rules dispute: ‘It should never happen’

Still, Vos made it clear there’s no love lost between GOP leaders, Evers and the Supreme Court’s liberal majority when it comes to recent rulings and maneuvers related to the technical, but impactful world of state agency rulemaking.

Administrative rules are essentially the fine details of laws written by experts at state agencies that result in enforceable changes to things like hunting license fees, building codes and environmental regulation.

When Republicans controlled all of state government from 2011 to 2018, they passed laws that scaled back the power of agencies to advance rules without the Legislature’s consent. Over the past year, the Supreme Court, now controlled by liberal justices, struck down one of those provisions that allowed the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules to indefinitely block proposed rule changes.

Evers subsequently told his cabinet members they didn’t have to wait for any legislative committee before publishing their rule changes, which gives them the force of law. Vos and Senate President Mary Felzkowski, R-Tomahawk, responded by using another committee to pump the brakes on Evers‘ rules. Amid the monthslong tit-for-tat, Evers filed a lawsuit challenging the latest directive from Republicans.

Vos told WPR that the Wisconsin Supreme Court “has basically said that the executive — whoever it is, a Republican or a Democrat — has the right to impose rules on the state with no oversight from other elected officials.”

“It should never happen,” Vos said. “I don’t care who’s at the federal level with President Trump. It shouldn’t happen under the state level with Tony Evers.”

At least one Republican, state Sen. Romaine Quinn, R-Birchwood, has suggested GOP lawmakers are “looking into a constitutional amendment” that would restore the Legislature’s oversight of the rulemaking process.

“It’s certainly possible,” Vos said. “Again, I would rather have us compromise and find a way to be able to make it work under current law. But if, for some reason, they won’t work with us, yeah, that’s always a possibility.”

Vos predicts state Assembly will stay in Republican hands past 2026

When asked about the prospect of state Democrats flipping the Wisconsin Assembly next year, which has been under Republican control since 2011, Vos seemed optimistic.

He said it’s possible anger at President Donald Trump could drive Democratic turnout during the 2026 midterm elections. He claimed Democrats got an assist by the “gerrymander that was ordered by the new liberal Supreme Court.”

Vos is referring to a December 2023 ruling by the court, which struck down Assembly and Senate voting maps drawn by Republicans in 2011. The new, more competitive maps were passed by Republicans and signed by Evers in 2024 under pressure from the court. Under those new maps, Republicans lost seats in the Assembly last November but were able to maintain a 54-45 seat majority.

Vos said it’s possible Republicans could lose their Assembly majority next year, but the GOP has been able to survive.

“I think the Assembly will stay Republican for a good long time, because most people in Wisconsin like the fact that we have divided government,” Vos said. “They like the fact that Tony Evers is required to negotiate with the Republicans and that we’re required to do the same.”

Vos said divided government isn’t bad for the state. He said he doesn’t think people want Democrats to win control of the Assembly, Senate and governor’s office.

“I hope in the end, people recognize that a trifecta of crazy liberals is not good for Wisconsin,” Vos said.

While an Assembly flip could be in the cards next year, state Democrats seem focused on flipping the state Senate, which currently has a slim 18-15 Republican majority. That means Democrats only need to pick up a net gain of two Senate seats to win a majority in that chamber.

Robin Vos open to letting lawmakers, justices use tax dollars for home security was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.