Milwaukee Steakhouse is Expanding

“The Place for Steaks” will soon have a larger footprint on the city’s West Side. Milwaukee Steakhouse plans to build a 2,071-square-foot addition, doubling its dining space and creating a reservable venue for private parties.

The development comes after owners Kevin Nugent and Brian Young put the building at 6024 W. Blue Mound Rd. up for sale in 2023, seeking growth in a new location. Despite buyer interest, the owners ultimately decided to stay put.

“We love the location,” Nugent said, noting the restaurant’s prime spot along the east-west thoroughfare. “Doubling our capacity and being able to do the private room, I think that’s just going to be fantastic. And we’re very excited to offer that.”

Plans call for a rectangular addition on the west side of the building, where the restaurant’s patio currently sits. Construction will also include new restrooms and a diaper changing station.

Nugent said the new space will function as both an extension of the restaurant’s dining room and a private event venue, depending on reservations and demand. It could also host private samplings for wine and bourbon, as the restaurant works to elevate and diversify its collections.

“We’re making some changes to improve the quality of our service and the products that we deliver,” Nugent said, noting that the addition will include a glass-encased wine room. “We do deliver a lot of higher-end beverages, but we want to be known more for having that.”

Milwaukee Steakhouse opened in 2010 on the border of Milwaukee and Wauwatosa.

Known, of course, for its proteins, the restaurant offers aged USDA Choice Black Angus Beef cuts, served with mushrooms, soup or salad, relish tray, warm bread and choice of potato. The menu also features pork chops, pasta, lamb and seafood such as shrimp, lobster and Chilean sea bass.

Milwaukee Steakhouse is open Wednesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

