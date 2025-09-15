Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a new bus wrap.

The newly-wrapped bus rolled into service Monday, the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month. During the unveiling event in Walker’s Square Park, County Executive David Crowley announced that he had issued a proclamation officially declaring it Hispanic Heritage Month across Milwaukee County from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Crowley said the new bus, which will travel on routes throughout the county, is a “symbol of opportunity” and a “reflection” of the county government’s commitment to celebrating Hispanic heritage and advancing its mission of achieving racial equity.

“Hispanic and Latino people have a profound positive impact on our community through an unwavering commitment to family, to faith, to hard work as well as to service,” Crowley said.

Crowley was joined by other elected officials to celebrate the new bus and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. The wrap was designed by Latino Arts, Inc. and is titled “¡Te Amo MKE!”

A mariachi skeleton is featured on the passenger side of the bus as a tribute to Mexican heritage and on the other side are figurative images representing Afro-Carribean heritage, said Jacobo Lovo, executive director of Latino Arts. Lovo worked on the designs with graphic artist Melanie Gonzalez.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The bus is also covered in cempasuchil flowers, which are the marigolds that have become symbols of Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), and hibiscus flowers.

“Our parents come from many different places and plant those flowers wherever they go,” Lovo said. “Wherever those traditions land, they set roots and we are those roots.”

A handful of local elected officials also attended the unveiling to celebrate and promote Hispanic Heritage Month.

Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson said the bus is “honoring generations Latinos have made in Milwaukee County.”

Sup. Caroline Gómez-Tom, whose district includes Walker’s Square Park, said, “There are so many beautiful, amazing, different cultures that represent us. Yet we do share a line of different qualities, where we care immensely about our families, we are hard working people, and we are community driven.”

Common Council President Jose Perez said he was excited for the bus to travel the county, and said he hopes anyone that sees the bus will “know they are welcome here.”

Officials also offered, and requested, support for immigrant communities in light of the ongoing federal crackdown under President Donald Trump.

Crowley pledged that he stands with anyone in Milwaukee’s Hispanic community that “may be feeling targeted.” Sup. Gómez-Tom asked local residents “to protect our communities and not just celebrate things that we love about Latine culture, but also the individuals that make it what it is.”

MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes said, “Representation matters, and we’re lucky to see it in every level right here in Milwaukee.” The officials that spoke at the unveiling offered great ideas for celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, he said, “And why not start by hopping on our beautiful MCTs Hispanic Heritage bus.”