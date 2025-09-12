How to Apply for Flood-Related Disaster Relief

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

President Donald Trump approved federal disaster relief Thursday for damages caused by the historic floods in early August.

Trump approved $29.8 million in federal aid. The funds are available for individual assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

To receive funding an application must be filed with the federal government through the Disaster Assistance website or by calling the FEMA Helpline. Everyone seeking assistance must apply with the federal government, even if you have already reported damage or had a damage assessment conducted by Milwaukee County, FEMA or a local municipality.

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien, according to federal rules. FEMA must be able to confirm your identity; the damaged home must be a primary residence; applicants will not receive funding if insurance or other forms of assistance is covering their needs; and any expenses or needs must be directly caused by the natural disaster.

The 1,000-year rain storm caused significant damage across southeastern Wisconsin, with Milwaukee, West Allis and Wauwatosa particularly hard hit. Thousands of homes sustained severe damage and more than 100 were destroyed. In the city of Milwaukee, more than 50 homes have already been declared uninhabitable.

The funds approved by Trump are for private property owners. Local units of government are still waiting for approval of public assistance. Milwaukee County’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) recently estimated public infrastructure across the county sustained at least $52 million worth of damage.

“Thank you to Governor Evers and Wisconsin’s Congressional Delegation for working across the aisle to advocate on behalf of our communities,” said County Executive David Crowley. “Our Office of Emergency Management, public health workers, and municipal first responders have worked tirelessly to support our residents during this challenging time, and this federal action will deliver critical relief to residents, families, and business owners impacted by last month’s flooding.”

Mayor Cavalier Johnson previously called the announcement “welcome news” after officials spent weeks waiting for a declaration.

“The damage was extensive, and Federal help is so important as our residents get their lives back on track,” Johnson said. “I appreciate all the work that’s been done to reach this point by the city, the county, the state, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. President Trump’s decision is a significant stride forward in this area’s recovery efforts.”