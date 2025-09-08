Gallery Presents Life-Sized Dioramas

Magic Box and Brother’s Studio will immerse you in art, live music and much more.

Earlier this year, lifelong artist Juan Flores converted a former Walker’s Point garage into a studio and gallery, offering a window into his vast portfolio of paintings, drawings and sculptures.

With several recent additions, the space also functions as a portal, transporting visitors from the southside neighborhood to a tranquil beach, scenic mountain sunset and even outer space.

Life-sized dioramas, created by Flores and his brother, Placido, line the studio’s southern wall—each hand-painted in intricate detail and complete with three-dimensional and fluorescent elements. Partially visible through the studio’s front door, the dioramas have already garnered interest from passersby, prompting the brothers to expand the scope of their plans for the building at 600 S. 5th St.

They’re now working to obtain liquor and entertainment licenses from the City of Milwaukee, with plans to open Magic Box and Brother’s Studio as a lounge for live music, cultural events, poetry readings and more, serving beer and wine. Guests will also be able to reserve the space for private parties, photoshoots, or simply enjoy a drink in one of the immersive setups.

“It’s something different,” Flores said in Spanish. “People can sit in this relaxing environment, drink a glass of wine and enjoy the surroundings—and they’ll never be bored.”

Pending city approval, the lounge is set to launch this fall, though the studio is already open to the public during Gallery Nights and other events. Flores also hosts weekly paint-and-sip classes in partnership with the neighboring Catrina Cafe, along with one-on-one instruction for student artists.

Flores, who is originally from Veracruz, developed a passion for art at a young age. In fact, he can pinpoint the moment when, after an extended illness as a toddler, he ventured outside into the light of day, prompting a surge of creative energy he’d later leverage into a career.

“It’s like I was born again—it’s the first thing I remember seeing,” he said.

Flores took up drawing and eventually enrolled in the Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes (INBA) in Mexico City, where he studied fine arts. After graduation, he relocated to Cancun—a place that would inspire much of his professional work.

While Flores uses a wide range of materials and techniques, he may be best known for his murals, including those on display at Hard Rock Cafe, Rainforest Cafe and Planet Hollywood in Cancun, as well as dozens of independent restaurants and public schools across the globe.

Another mural, painted in 1994 at the Municipal Court of Benito Juarez in Cancun, was recognized as Patrimonio Cultural de Mexico—a Mexican Cultural Heritage site. Flores’ work has also been featured in the Biennale in Italy and Brazil.

At the Walker’s Point site, drawings, paintings and sculptures from Flores’ and Placidos’ personal portfolios are available to view and purchase. And there’s more to see with every passing day. The brothers continue to work on new projects, including off-site murals and collaborative ventures.

Flores’ daughter, Nayeli, helps out at the studio in addition to her full-time job in banking. While she isn’t an artist herself, she admires her father’s talent. “And not just because he’s my dad,” she said. “We’ve been around a lot of artists, and many focus on one medium as their specialty—but his specialty is anything.”

For updates and additional information, visit Magic Box’s Instagram page.

