Mayor Criticized for Process of Choosing Wellness and Safety Leader

After three finalists came before public forum, Johnson chose someone else.

On July 21, the three finalists to lead the Office of Community Wellness and Safety met the public during a forum at South Division High School.

On Monday, almost four weeks later, Mayor Cavalier Johnson named the office’s next director, bypassing the three who vied for the job and choosing a candidate who didn’t participate in any of the public forums.

Johnson’s office called the hiring process “unusual,” and some residents are unhappy with the lack of transparency in his decision.

“I’m probably more disappointed with how the decision was made than with who the candidate is,” said Shawn Muhammad, who works with victims and perpetrators of domestic violence at The Asha Project.

The director of the Office of Community Wellness and Safety is responsible for coordinating the city’s response to a range of public safety risks, including gun violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking.

In July, three finalists for the job participated in two public forums where residents heard their visions and asked questions.

Adam Procell, whom the mayor ultimately selected, did not take part in that process.

“It was an illusion,” Muhammad said. “As if the community had some say so in who they were picking.”

NNS reached out to the candidates who participated in the public forum, but they did not provide comments.

Not just the public

The lack of participation in the selection process extended to members of the Milwaukee Common Council, said Ald. Sharlen P. Moore, who represents District 10.

The mayor’s office did not consult with council members at all, she said.

Moore released a statement earlier this year asking for transparency when selecting the new director.

“If we’re going to do great work together, we have to do it together,” Moore told NNS. “We know that a decision has to be made, but there has to be a level of communication.”

Despite some criticism, the public forums were still valuable, said Jeff Fleming, spokesperson for the mayor’s office.

“The questions raised by those attending clarified community priorities and informed the selection,” Fleming said.

Procell’s background

Procell is the co-founder and CEO of Paradigm Shyft, an organization that provides consulting on reentry services, or resources people need upon returning home after incarceration. These include housing, employment and health care resources, among others.

Paradigm Shyft has also been a part of efforts to prevent incarceration, including youth mentorship for at-risk youth.

He also ran Home to Stay, a monthly event designed to organize reentry resources.

During Monday’s news conference, Procell highlighted his lived experience, including going to prison for first-degree homicide as a teenager.

“When I was 15, I made the worst decision a human could make,” Procell said.

Person vs. process

Shannon Ross works closely with Procell on efforts to support people who have been incarcerated. Ross characterized Procell’s background as a major asset.

“Who better to help you defend your home than people who’ve been breaking into homes?” Ross said. “Who better to keep your car from getting stolen than someone with a history of stealing cars?”

Ross said Procell’s background combined with his humility, integrity, character and the significant lifestyle changes he has made make him a great choice.

Ross said the work the city needs to be safer is more important than bickering over what is – in the long run – insignificant, including the way in which the new director was chosen.

However, some community members think the method of choosing a candidate is just as crucial.

Procell may be the perfect choice, but residents shouldn’t be asked to simply trust the mayor’s decision, said Ajamou Butler, who founded Heal The Hood MKE, an organization that builds community and promotes peace.

For the process to be democratic, people should have meaningful influence over this decision making process, Butler said.

Funding and priorities

During the public forums, candidates addressed the issue of long-term funding for the Office of Community Wellness and Safety.

The office has relied, in part, on federal funding. But President Donald Trump’s administration has cut public safety spending, including for programs focused on violence prevention.

While Moore described funding challenges as the “elephant in the room,” the mayor’s office is confident in the future of the office.

The office has had four different leaders, including Arnitta Holliman, who was ousted in 2022, and Ashanti Hamilton, who resigned in January. Karin Tyler is its interim executive director

“The department’s ongoing work will continue, even if federal funding is limited,” Fleming said.

As to the priorities for the new director, he said, “the mayor is entirely on board with Adam Procell’s stated interest in listening and learning in his first weeks on the job.”

Residents criticize mayor’s process for selecting new head of Office of Community Wellness and Safety was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service