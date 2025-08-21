Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Hopefully that free George Webb’s burger helped get you through the work week because it’s time for a weekend packed with fun events around the city. Mexican Fiesta will bring the sights, sounds and tastes of Mexico to the Henry Maier Festival Park. WMSE Backyard BBQ will host a full, free day of live music at Humboldt Park, and Wheels & Water will bring the machines that keep our city running to the Discovery World for a free, family-friendly afternoon.

August 21-23: Fresh Coast Jazz Festival

The sixth annual Fresh Coast Jazz Festival will bring jazz legends like Gerald Albright and Chris Standring to the Pabst Theater for an evening of live performances. The three-day event will feature different performers on each day as well as events like The Pairing at the Fitzgerald, where guests will taste a curated selection of wines and charcuterie, and the Fresh Coast Cruise, where attendees will enjoy lunch, a cash bar and live jazz on the water. Proceeds from this event support scholarships, music programs and more. For more information on ticket pricing and showtimes, visit the Pabst Theater Group’s website.

August 22-25: Mexican Fiesta

Henry Maier Festival Park will be filled with the sights, sounds and tastes of Mexico for the 52nd annual Mexican Fiesta. The three-day celebration is one of the longest-running festivals in Milwaukee and will feature food stands, vendors, live performances and more. Each day is packed with performers like Banda Corona Del Ray, Luis Angel “El Flaco,” Lila Downs and more. Attendees can also participate in workshops, soccer tournaments, car shows and more. Mexican Fiesta will run from noon to midnight Friday through Sunday. Admission to the festival is $25 and tickets can be purchased at the gate or on Mexican Fiesta’s website.

August 22-23: Skatefest

Skatefest, a celebration of the intersection of Black culture and Midwest roller skating, will take over Red Arrow Park for two days. Guests can bring their own skates or rent at the park and participate in two different time slots: one for families and kids from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a later session for adults and advanced skaters that will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will also feature live music by Chicago’s DJ Bam as well as other guest DJs, and free skate lessons will be given at 3 p.m. Skatefest is free to attend.

August 23: WMSE Backyard BBQ

The 15th Annual WMSE Backyard BBQ will bring Milwaukeeans together at Humboldt Park for an evening of free live music, food trucks, local beer and more. This year’s BBQ will kickoff at 12 p.m. and end with a special performance by Midwest emo legends Braid. The event will also feature performances by local acts like Collections of Colonies of Bees and Jay Anderson’s Voodoo Honey Brass Band. To see the full lineup and schedule, visit WMSE’s website.

August 23: Float Fest

For the past five years, Float Milwaukee, a spa that utilizes flotation therapy, has celebrated its birthday by shutting down the block and hosting live entertainment and food trucks. This year marks the business’ tenth anniversary, and attendees can once again expect live music, food, unique entertainment and more. New to the fest this year is a “live mermaid” and a vendor’s market. Float Fest is free to attend and will run from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

August 24: Wheels & Water

Is your family fascinated by the machines that help keep our city running? Discovery Zone is hosting Wheels & Water, an event that will give attendees the chance to see these large machines up close and in person as well as meet the folks who operate them. Participating organizations include the Department of Public Works, Milwaukee Fire Department, Harley-Davidson Museum and more. Wheels & Water will take place on the grounds surrounding Discovery World and is free to attend. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.