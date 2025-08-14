Milwaukee Offers Guidance For Bars, Restaurants Cleaning Up From Storm

O'Lydia's showcased by Mayor, Health Department as 'best of the worst-case scenario.'

Employees at O’Lydia’s Bar and Grill clocked in Sunday morning only to find more than a foot of standing water in the building’s basement.

Flooding from record-setting rainfall over the weekend had incapacitated a lower-level prep space and ice machine, infiltrated a walk-in cooler and contaminated kitchen equipment ranging from cutting boards to cookware at the business, 338 S. 1st St.

After more than 24 hours of cleanup spread over two days, O’Lydia’s was able to safely reopen to the public earlier this week. By Wednesday afternoon it was business as usual, a handful of guests seated throughout the dining room and sunny patio as the Brewers game played on screens behind the bar.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) representatives were also on hand to celebrate O’Lydias’ recovery and share information with businesses and homeowners facing similar fallout.

“O’Lydia’s was affected—I would say they are probably the best of the worst-case scenario that we’re dealing with right there,” said Carly Hegarty, MHD’s director of consumer environmental health. “We give them a lot of credit for taking the initiative and knowing they needed to close.”

Hegarty stressed the importance of reporting floods to MHD for guidance and resources, also emphasizing the necessity of washing, rinsing and sanitizing any items that came in contact with rising water, which can contain sewage and other sources of pathogens.

MHD’s website offers resources for business owners and residents as well as guidance on how to clean up certain situations.

As of Wednesday, approximately 100 Milwaukee businesses had reported damage related to floods and power outages to MHD, Hegarty said. That includes Family Dollar at 6000 W. Silver Spring Dr., Toya’s Homestyle Kitchen at 3326 W. Capitol Dr. and The Newport at 939 E. Conway St.

“Milwaukee has 14 food inspectors throughout the city, and they have been going out to each of their districts to survey the areas—anywhere that we know that was affected,” she said. “Most of the businesses have been extremely proactive and are already taking the initial steps that they need to move things forward.”

O’Lydia’s owner Linda Sackett expressed gratitude for the business’s own inspector, who helped provide resources and advice throughout the arduous sanitation process.

Despite the challenge, Sackett maintains a positive outlook. “I’m thankful that it wasn’t worse.”

State Seeking Federal Aid

With hundreds of commercial and residential buildings affected by the historic flood event, damage costs are estimated in the millions.

Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency on Aug. 11 and, on Wednesday, requested Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) support for a preliminary damage assessment.

The final decision rests with President Donald Trump.

“We’re waiting on the president’s administration to give us word about whether or not we’re going to receive some FEMA assistance,” Mayor Johnson said. “We all, of course, hope the answer to that is yes.”

Meanwhile, city workers are “doing everything they possibly can,” Johnson added. “We have had our staff come in on their days off—working overtime around the clock … so we’re hoping the federal government does their part.”

MHD Commissioner Mike Totoraitis urged residents to continue reporting damage by calling 211 or submitting an online form to help build the case for federal aid. Accurate reporting, he said, is “critically important for a region to be able to unlock dollars for federal assistance.”

The City continues to monitor possible cases of enteric and waterborne illnesses, Totoraitis said. As of Wednesday afternoon, no rise in cases had been observed.

As cleanup efforts continue, the mayor urged Milwaukeeans to report remaining damage, including downed trees, stranded vehicles and other hazards, by calling (414) 286-2489 or through the city’s mobile app.

