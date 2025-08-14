George Webb Announces Burger Giveaway Date, Plus Two More Deals

Free burgers next week, but you can score cheap baseball-themed beer Thursday.

The Milwaukee Brewers stepped up to the plate—and now George Webb will fill yours.

Wednesday’s home victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates marked the team’s 12th straight win, triggering the diner’s long-running promotion that promises free burgers after a dozen-game streak.

The giveaway will take place Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all 23 locations across the state, most concentrated in the Milwaukee area.

Those who can’t make it—or prefer to avoid the lines—can secure a voucher for later use beginning Friday, Aug. 15 at any location.

A limited menu will also be available on free burger day, featuring “great deals on extra burgers, fries and drinks,” according to a news release.

The promotion originated in the 1940s, when George Webb himself promised free burgers whenever the hometown team—first the minor league Brewers, then the Braves, now the Brewers—won 12 games in a row. It was formalized in 1965 and first celebrated more than 20 years later.

During Milwaukee’s 13-game streak in 1987, the restaurant handed out nearly 170,000 free hamburgers—that’s more than 25,000 pounds of beef, 2,868 pounds of onions and 367,180 pickle slices. The giveaway returned in October 2018, with 90,000 burgers served and 100,000 free vouchers distributed.

Next week’s promotion will be the third in the chain’s history.

The Brewers came close to triggering it earlier this season, with an 11-game streak ending last month.

George Webb has also run a separate promotion in past years: five burgers for $5 if the Brewers score five runs—no matter the outcome of the game.

Local Business Tap into Celebration

Can’t wait for Wednesday? Patrons can prime their palates at Broken Bat Brewing, which is serving $2 tap pints all day Thursday at its Harbor View location, 135 E. Pittsburgh Ave. The brewery is open 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Major Goolsby’s, 340 W. Kilbourn Ave., is also planning a promotion, though the details are not yet finalized. Fans are encouraged to follow the bar’s Facebook page for future updates.