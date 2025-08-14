Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Between the historic flash floods and the Brewers winning everyone free George Webb burgers, it’s been a week filled with highs and lows. Luckily in terms of events this weekend in Milwaukee, the schedule is full of highs.

Check out Milwaukee Irish Fest, for example. Attendees can immerse themselves in Celtic music, food, traditions and more all weekend long at Henry Maier Festival Park. The Milwaukee County Zoo will invite Milwaukee restaurants and acts like Los Lonely Boys into its space for A La Carte at the Zoo, and Center Street Daze will take over the stretch of road between Humboldt Boulveard and Holton Street and fill it with live music, vendors, food trucks and more.

August 14-17: Milwaukee Mineral, Fossil, Gem, Jewelry & Bead Show

Do you find yourself walking along Lake Michigan and picking up all of the unique-looking stones and shells that you find along the way? If so, this brand-new Milwaukee show is right up your alley. The Milwaukee Mineral, Fossil, Gem, Jewelry & Bead Show will sell stones of all price points. Vendors will vary from the miners, divers and prospectors who literally dug up these gems to wholesalers and factory representatives. Admission to the show is $10 for adults and $5 for children. The show will take place at the Baird Center and will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information. Visit the event’s website.

August 14-17: Milwaukee Irish Fest

Head down to the Maier Festival Park, grab a Guinness and immerse yourself in the culture, heritage and cuisine of Milwaukee Irish Fest! The festival will run all weekend long and will feature Celtic performances, food and drink options, vendors and more. Check out performances by Scottish band Skerryvore, an award-winning group celebrating its 20th anniversary, as well as the Gardiner Brothers. Drop by the Cultural Village to check out Celtic art, history and vendors, and sample bites from over 35 food options, featuring both traditional Irish meals as well as modern twists on Celtic favorites. General admission to the festival is $27. The festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Irish Fest website.

August 14-17: A La Carte at the Zoo

Imagine a place where you can not only visit your favorite animals, but eat at your favorite local restaurants. A La Carte at the Zoo is giving guests that opportunity as popular Milwaukee restaurants and food trucks such as Lumpia City and Mil-WOK-ee set up shop throughout the zoo. The event will also feature live music from national acts like Los Lonely Boys. Admission to A La Carte at the Zoo is $18 for adults and $15 for children. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee County Zoo’s website.

August 14-17: ‘All My Sons’

Schmitz n’ Giggles is putting on a production of All My Sons, a 1947 drama written by Arthur Miller and based on the true story of when the Wright Aeronautical Corporation conspired with army officials to approve dysfunctional airplane engines for United States military use. Schmitz n’ Giggles, which is typically known for sketch comedy and parodies, will stick to the original play’s dramatic nature. The production will take place at Next Act Theatre. For showtimes and ticket pricing, visit the Next Act Theatre website.

August 15: Music on the Beerline

The Riverworks Development Corps’ monthly summer music event continues, bringing guests to the Beerline Plaza for a free evening of live music, food vendors and more. This month, enjoy a performance by Love Peace & Soul, drinks from Amorphic Beer and food from a variety of food trucks. Guests can also shop at the 53212Marketplace Mini pop-up. Music on the Beerline will run from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

August 16: Center Street Daze

Locust Street had its fun, now it’s Center Street’s turn to celebrate. Celebrating its 27th year, Center Street Daze will shut down the stretch of Center St. between Humboldt Blvd. and Holton St. Fan favorites like the Cart Race will return, and attendees can enjoy live music from Breakup Tour, Whiskey and The Devil, Spunback and more across several venues. The festival is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.