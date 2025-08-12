Latin-Inspired Tavern Opens in Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Banderas opened in early August at 408 W. Florida St., bringing street food, soccer and an expansive selection of agave-based spirits to the former Lost Valley Cider Co. space in Walker’s Point.

The Latin-inspired tavern is now gearing up for a grand opening celebration, Aug. 15 through 17, which will feature tastings, tattoos and a raffle, according to a news release from Caravan Hospitality Group.

Beyond the grand opening, Banderas aims to serve as a “cultural hub” with bilingual staff, themed happy hours, social mixers and Spanish-language programming, including televised soccer matches.

The tavern highlights a large collection of tequila, mezcal and other agave-based spirits, plus beer, South American wines and a lineup of cocktails and mocktails developed by mixologist David Gonzalez.

Banderas also offers agave flights paired with a variety of housemade sangritas, intended as an approachable introduction to the tavern’s collection.

As the business expands its hours, a weekend menu will cater to soccer fans with a limited selection of breakfast items, along with “hangover helpers” such as bloody marias, micheladas, fresh juices, mimosas, coffee drinks and fresh coconut water served straight from the fruit.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

A rotating menu of street foods, including tortas, enchiladas and Tex-Mex-style pizzas, will be available from an in-house vendor stall.

Current standouts include the bacon-wrapped Sonoran hot dog topped with caramelized onion, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise; birria pizza with jalapeno crema and Argentinian-style ribs topped with chimichurri. Meals can be further customized with sauces like Valentina, salsa de ajo, serrano guacamole and more.

Banderas also promises a weekly family-style meal led by Henry Meza, Caravan Hospitality’s executive chef.

Caravan, led by CEO Mike Eitel, is one of four partners in the venture, along with co-owners Nicole Denil, Leopoldo Paredes and Michel Dos Santos, according to a license application.

Banderas opens daily at 4 p.m. A daily happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring half-priced tap beer and $5 off tequila flights.

Additional grand opening details will be shared via Banderas’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.