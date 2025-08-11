City Tries To Help Residents From Devastating Rain, Flooding

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

As many Milwaukee residents spent Sunday and Monday drying off and assessing damage from a 1,000-year rain event, the Department of Public Works (DPW) unveiled the various ways it is trying to help residents get their lives and homes back together.

“We’re stepping up city services in support of the flooding recovery,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a press conference Monday morning at the South Drop-Off Center, 3879 W. Lincoln Ave.

The city opened its two drop-off centers Monday, the one day of the week they’re normally closed, to allow residents to drop off debris. It also suspended fees through Aug. 17. The centers are open daily through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to Milwaukee residents. The north side center is located at 6660 N. Industrial Rd.

Demand appeared high, as lines to enter and exit the facility formed as Johnson was speaking.

The city will also come to residents’ homes to pick up large items, for free.

“We know everyone cannot make it to the drop off centers, so this is going going to look very similar to your spring Clean and Green activities,” said Public Works Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Residents can request a pickup by calling 414-286-CITY (2489) or using the city website or mobile app (DPW says to use the Bulky Pickup & San Inspector Notification option). Kurschke, speaking Monday morning, said the wait time for phone calls was then approximately eight minutes, but the calls would be answered.

“We have 12 skid crews out there collecting bulky waste as we speak right now,” said Kruschke.

In total, the commissioner said “every single garbage packer we have” is out on the streets. He said that means a couple hundred garbage trucks were plying the streets picking up garbage and recycling as scheduled while also chasing down special pickups.

Kruschke said some street sweepers are operating, but DPW’s focus is on removing the bulky waste first.

But it needs to know where that waste is.

“We need your help reporting,” said the commissioner. “If you do see traffic lights that are out, you do see limbs that are off of trees, you do see signal outages, other service concerns, please do not be afraid to call 286-CITY or click for action [the mobile app and website]. Let us know… There are over 1,200 miles of streets that are out there, so we cannot see everything at one time.”

Dude, Where’s My Car?

The city is moving vehicles that are blocking the right of way or inhibiting the cleanup effort. That includes disabled vehicles.

“We’re not ticketing them. We’re not towing,” said Kruschke. It is relocating cars to nearby streets. “If citizens don’t know where their car is, it’s probably on one of the adjacent streets close to the intersection.”

He said more than 200 vehicles have been moved.

But the relocated vehicles can’t stay forever. It is asking people to retrieve them within three days. “We’re allow them to recover their cars, get a private tow, get it to a mechanic. After Thursday, we will start going through and trying to clear streets, so we’re just giving folks at least three days worth of time to remove their vehicles.”

Those who know where their vehicle is can safely park in any legal space overnight.

The city is suspending alternate side parking requirements through Thursday morning to give residents more flexibility in navigating around downed branches and trees.

Could State, Federal Aid Be Forthcoming?

Many residents and businesses find themselves needing to submit insurance claims, which could be denied depending on where the water damage originated. Flooding is not covered by standard homeowner’s insurance policies.

“We’re working through the process of obtaining some disaster declarations so we can bring the appropriate aid to those citizens who have been affected by the downpour and the flooding that’s ensued,” said the mayor.

Kruschke said DPW continues to evaluate damage to its own infrastructure, including bridges and sewers. But he said overall the sewer system is in “good shape.”

With more than 14 inches of rain falling in 24 hours in certain neighborhoods, the DPW commissioner said no sewer system could handle the water volume.

“What really overwhelmed our system is when you get three inches of rain in one hour,” he said. “And there’s not any system in the country that can handle it.”

Kruschke said the city would evaluate whether to extend its extra hours at the drop-off centers and other policies as the cleanup effort continues.

“I’m thankful for not just the commissioner but for the staff in the Department of Public Works for all the work that they’re doing,” said the mayor.

Johnson also praised the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District for being a great partner in building green infrastructure to retain storm water on site.

The Milwaukee Common Council also issued a statement, led by Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, highlighting resources.

“The rain and flooding that took place over the weekend was truly a generational event. We all know someone – a family member, friend, neighbor, or even ourselves – who was negatively impacted by the flooding. People suffered flooded basements, damage to their cars, and a variety of other damage to personal property. To that end, we understand the range of emotions people are feeling in the aftermath of this event. The sadness, anger and trauma are all very real,” said the council.

The council release highlighted two offerings: “U-Haul is offering 30 days of free storage services to flood victims for new self-storage rentals and U-Box rentals. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has also established two shelters to assist residents affected by flooding. The shelters, located at Holler Park and Washington Park Senior Center, will provide care, food, power and additional resources.”

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.