Vintage Marks 15 Years on Prospect Avenue

Vintage is soon to celebrate its 15th anniversary on Prospect Avenue—a notable milestone for the neighborhood bar that, while still a bit too young to fully live up to its name, has become a fixture on the East Side.

Opened at 2203 N. Prospect Ave. in 2010, the corner tavern has built a reputation as a laid-back spot to grab a drink, catch the game or shoot a few rounds of pool. That same community-minded approach will shape its anniversary celebration: a carnival-themed party with proceeds benefiting Milwaukee Public Schools.

“Vintage has always been about more than just drinks,” owner Becky Godfrey said in a statement. “For 15 years, we’ve been a place where neighbors become family, where anyone can walk in and feel welcome. This party is our way of celebrating our regulars, our amazing staff, and the community that’s supported us from day one—while giving back to a cause that matters to us all.”

The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. on Aug. 16, featuring carnival-style games such as balloon darts, ring toss and shot wheel—with all proceeds benefiting Riverwest Elementary School. Vintage will also collect school supplies and monetary donations to further support MPS as the school year approaches.

The party will also feature lawn games like corn hole and giant Jenga, along with prizes, giveaways and drink specials throughout the evening. On-theme snacks including popcorn and cotton candy will be available, fueling attendees through a 7 p.m. DJ set from no less than the Riverwest Department of Party Works.

”In a world where bars and restaurants have struggled to stay afloat, Vintage has persevered,” Godfrey said. “We owe so much of that to the incredible neighborhood we’re surrounded by and our loyal customers, both new and old. Their support has carried us through and allowed us to keep doing what we love.”

The celebration comes amid a wave of closures throughout the East Side, with Triple Taproom & Kitchen, Crossroads Collective, L’Incontro and The Original, all shuttering within a three-month window. Merge, which previously operated next door to Vintage, closed last summer.

To learn more about the history of Vintage, see Urban Milwaukee’s 2017 Bar Exam.

For anniversary party updates, or to RSVP, visit the event’s Facebook event page.

