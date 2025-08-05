East Side’s Triple Taproom is Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Triple Taproom & Kitchen, formerly Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen, closed its doors this week after more than six years on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The taproom and restaurant—a collective of Wisconsin-based breweries including Hacienda Beer Co., Door County Brewing Co. and 3 Sheeps Brewing Company—shared the news on social media Tuesday morning.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the time we’ve had in Milwaukee—it’s been an amazing journey filled with great food, cold pints, and even better company,” begins the lengthy post. “While it’s hard to say goodbye, we’ll carry forward the spirit of community and innovation that inspired the Triple Taproom in the first place.”

The announcement follows years of frequent change at the taproom, 2018 E. North Ave., which opened as Hacienda Beer Co. in 2019—less than nine months before the onset of COVID-19.

In 2022, the business underwent a kitchen overhaul and rebrand, changing its name to Hacienda Taproom & Kitchen and debuting a fusion menu of Texas barbecue and Latin-inspired dishes—including brunch items—under the direction of Chef Ashley Turner. Although the kitchen later discontinued brunch service, it has maintained its barbecue-focused offerings following Turner’s departure.

Last summer, Sheboygan-based 3 Sheeps Brewing joined the lineup, prompting a final rebrand to Triple Taproom & Kitchen.

When reached for comment, a taproom representative directed inquiries to 3 Sheeps Founder and Brewmaster Grant Pauly. He shared the following online as part of a longer statement:

“When we joined the space at the Triple Taproom, we were excited to have a physical presence in Milwaukee—pouring beer alongside our longtime friends at Door County Brewing and Hacienda Beer Co. Today, we’re saddened to share that they’ve made the difficult decision to close the doors.”

Pauly clarified that the closure “is not a reflection” of 3 Sheeps, which will continue operations in Sheboygan, and is available on tap and to-go at more than 500 locations throughout the Milwaukee area.

Hacienda Beer Co. and Door County Brewing are also expected to continue at an existing location in Baileys Harbor.

Ownership did not provide a reason for the closure, but expressed gratitude for staff and customers in the post.

“Your support meant the world to us, and we’ll also cherish the memories we made together on the corner of North and Farwell,” they wrote. “We are especially grateful to our incredible staff, who poured their hearts into creating a welcoming and memorable experience.”

The official message followed a Monday night post from a former employee who lamented the sudden closure, noting that she and fellow staff members were notified day-of.

“The main reason I’m posting this is due to the multiple blindsides from places who couldn’t care less about their employees [sic] livelihoods,” she wrote in a post titled “The Milwaukee brewing industry has broken my heart.”

Milwaukee’s microbrewery scene has faced rising challenges over the past year, with numerous operations changing ownership or closing altogether. At the same time, others—including St. Francis Brewery, Lombardi Brewing Company and MobCraft—have opened or announced plans to return.

Triple Taproom, which replaced G-Daddy’s BBC, was one of four longtime businesses anchoring the intersection of E. North and N. Farwell avenues. With neighbors like Hooligan’s and Von Trier—now under new ownership—still in operation, the taproom is now the second business to depart the intersection, following the recent closure of Crossroads Collective.

