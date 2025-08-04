Boba Cafe Proposed For South 27th Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From Myanmar to Malaysia—and soon to a small storefront in Milwaukee—one local couple is channeling their love for boba tea into a new southside cafe.

Azwan Zubur Ahmad and his wife, Farida, plan to open TMTea Boba at 3174 S. 27th St. this fall.

The 700-square-foot space, formerly home to a small boutique, is surrounded by restaurants ranging from independent eateries like 27th Steak & Potato to global chains such as Chipotle. But the couple, who live nearby, felt the neighborhood was missing a key feature.

“I didn’t see any bubble tea around here,” Azwan said. “We love boba tea, but we have to go Downtown or somewhere else really far to get it.”

When the 27th Street location became available, it felt like the perfect opportunity. It also marked the realization of a longtime goal. “I’ve always wanted to be a business owner,” said Azwan, adding that he dreamed of serving drinks while showing soccer games on TV.

Though they each bring unique strengths to the new venture, neither Azwan nor Farida took a conventional path to entrepreneurship.

“My wife and I were both born and raised in Myanmar, formerly known as Burma,” said Azwan, who moved to Malaysia in 2008 after completing high school. That’s where he met Farida.

The couple married and relocated to the United States in 2015 through a refugee resettlement program. They’re proud to have received their citizenship in 2023. However, the military coup and resulting political unrest in Myanmar prevented the couple from receiving their high school diplomas.

Instead, Azwan earned a GED from Milwaukee Area Technical College, completing the course last spring. He’s now studying for a business degree while working full-time at Quad Graphics.

Meanwhile, Farida participated in an online training course focused on bubble tea and gained experience working part-time in a boba cafe. The couple also have three children.

“My goal is to build a better future for my family and contribute to my community through small business ownership,” Azwan said.

As the couple look to the future, they continue to honor the past—particularly their relatives overseas. The name TMTea, for example, is inspired by the book binding shop, Tin May Tun, operated by Azwan’s grandparents.

The upcoming cafe, though still under construction, is slated to launch in late September, offering a variety of customizable teas for guests of all ages.

The menu features fruit teas such as passion fruit with cream cheese topping, mango with chewy boba and creamy lemon Yakult. It also offers fruit smoothies and milk-based drinks including Thai tea, almond milk tea with coconut jelly and jasmine milk tea.

Customers can personalize their teas with adjustable sweetness and ice levels, choose from a variety of milk options—like almond, skim, or whole—and pick from a wide range of toppings to craft their perfect beverage.

The menu may eventually expand with coffee and espresso drinks; however the cafe has no plans to serve food.

Once open, TMTea’s proposed hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

