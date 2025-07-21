Community-Focused Art Studio Planned For East Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Amanda Bennaton and her husband, Spencer, are turning a former gallery into a family-focused art space designed to spark creativity and build neighborhood connection in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

The new venue, Studio B & Co., is planned to open this fall at 2478 N. Murray Ave., featuring communal workspace, art supplies and programming for all ages — plus plenty of room to make a mess.

Like their future clients, the Bennatons are starting with a blank canvas.

The building, once home to La Gente Art Gallery, is all white walls and laminate floors. But Bennaton has a vision for every square inch. “I want it to be everyone’s second home,” she said.

The finished studio will center on a workshop featuring large tables and a supply shelf where visitors — especially children — can select materials for their chosen project. Offshoots of the main studio will include the no-holds-barred Make a Mess Room, an enclosed area for messy fun with kinetic sand, slime and more; an adults-only zone featuring materials like paints and pastels; and the Rainbow Room, a toddler play space with a rotating color theme.

The lobby will double as a lounge, giving families a place to relax, regroup, snack and socialize. A full-service kitchen will also be available, making it easy to bring, prepare and share meals without ever leaving the building.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“The goal is to foster community — for people to feel like they have a home here,” Bennaton said. “That’s why it kind of looks like a house.”

Studio B & Co. is designed to serve kids and families throughout the day and welcome students and adults in the evenings. It will also be available to rent for special events.

The upcoming business fulfills a longtime goal for the couple, who have always dreamed of starting a community-focused business together. It will also fill a gap in the neighborhood, said Bennaton, who moved to Murray Hill with her husband, son and daughter in 2024.

“There’s zero art anything for kids nearby — that’s true for us, at least,” she said.

But art is non-negotiable for the family. Spencer, a longtime artist and project manager for JJB Home Improvements, works across media ranging from metalwork to graffiti-style painting. The couple’s kids are budding artists, too: the older with an interest in decor and gift-making, and the younger expected to become “master of the Make a Mess Room.”

Bennaton, whose background is in music therapy, brings a deep connection to and appreciation for art, which she said has been a source of healing throughout a series of health challenges.

“Art and music and all things beautiful have been a huge part of my healing process, and I want to be able to give that to other people,” she said. “Our goal is that people aren’t in their own little art world, they’re sitting next to someone else — maybe not working with them, but feeding off of each other’s energy. You get to know people, I think, on a deeper level, when you see what’s in their head.”

While the “B” in Studio B stands for Bennaton, the project is a group effort. Partners include illustrator Maggie Carroll, whose style and mock-ups inspired the look and feel of the future studio. She’ll also complete a mural for the space.

Superb Market, a local art collective is volunteering time and expertise, as well as salvaged supplies. The group is run by run by Jasper Huber, Kenzie Swangstu, Cyprien Morin, Hannah Garcia, Carroll and Wyatt Garlow.

“The ‘& Company’ is the chaos,” Bennaton said with a laugh. “Everyone else who comes in — all the kids who come in — you are also a part of our business. You are the & Company, so everyone’s involved.”

Once open, the business will operate Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a midday closure to transition from a children’s space to an adult-oriented one. Friday nights and Saturdays will likely be reserved for special events, though the venue still requires city approval. Bennaton said she hopes to offer three-hour time slots, allowing guests to bring their own food and sustainable decorations.

Studio B & Co. will offer memberships through family packages and drop-in rates, with scholarship options funded by donations. To stay accessible to all, the studio will also host pay-what-you-can days. Customers can further support the business by participating in fundraisers — selling art or donating directly — and will have a say in what new materials and equipment are purchased.

The Bennatons are working with the city to secure proper permitting for the new business, with a tentative launch date set for October.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.