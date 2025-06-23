Legislature Passes Advanced Nursing Bill Evers Expected to Sign

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On unanimous voice votes, lawmakers approved legislation Wednesday that allows nurses with advanced training to practice independently in Wisconsin.

The bill now heads to Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed similar bills twice before but who is now expected to sign the measure after negotiating changes to address his previous objections.

“I can’t stress what a team effort this was. It was bipartisan,” said Rep. Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), the lead Assembly author on AB 257, before the vote on the Assembly floor. “People put their pettiness aside and they actually got a good product across the finish line.”

The Assembly passed the legislation Wednesday and the Senate concurred later in the day.

“While this legislation had been vetoed in the previous two sessions, I’m proud to say and stand before you that we have an agreement and a deal that when this reaches the governor’s desk, that is going to become law,” said Sen. Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point).

The bill creates a new formal nursing credential under state law, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN).

To win Evers’ signature, authors of the bill agreed to increase the amount of training and supervision before an APRN can practice independently, added additional supervision requirements for APRN practitioners who specialize in pain management and included language to restrict the titles APRN practitioners use so patients aren’t confused about their credentials.

Evers previously vetoed APRN measures in 2022 and 2024, specifying in his veto messages that he didn’t sign them because of those issues.

“I wish it didn’t take us nearly a decade to do this,” said Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) in the Assembly floor session. “But It needed to and I’m glad that we’re getting it done now and I’m glad that we’re getting it done right.”

Under the proposal, the Wisconsin state nursing board would oversee the credentialing of advanced practice nurses. The credential would include certified nurse-midwives, certified registered nurse anesthetists, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners.

“This is a really important bill,” said Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) before the Senate passed the measure. “It is going to increase access to high-quality patient care for people around the state, but especially people in underserved communities.”

