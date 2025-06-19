Restaurant Depot Reveals Second Milwaukee Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A proposal to redevelop a shuttered Walmart super center on Milwaukee’s Far Northwest Side is advancing.

In November, it was revealed that a partnership of two gas station owners intended to purchase the shuttered big box store, 10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., and construct two apartment buildings in the parking lot while also repurposing the existing structure as a mixed-use complex with a grocery store, liquor store, daycare and wholesale commercial business.

The partners, Anup “Andy” Khullar and Pritpal Grewal, purchased the 17.15-acre property in January for $3.5 million.

A newly published City Plan Commission agenda now reveals who that wholesale commercial tenant is. And that some of the plans might not be immediately advancing.

Restaurant Depot, a restaurant supply store, would open a 49,209-square-foot store on the east end of the former Walmart store. The chain provides small businesses with groceries, including perishable, fresh and frozen foods, as well as equipment necessary to operate a restaurant. It currently operates a Milwaukee store at 125 W. Becher St. on the western edge of Bay View and the Harbor District.

The chain, which bills itself as “where restaurants shop,” allows free access to holders of a state seller’s permit or resale certificate. According to a letter submitted with the zoning change application, it has 160 locations in 35 states.

A specialized zoning plan put in place in 2011 for Walmart’s development would be amended to allow “indoor wholesale and distribution facilities” to be an allowed use, clearing the way for the store to open. More than 98,000 square feet of space would be available in the building for other tenants.

The plan commission is scheduled to consider the proposal at its June 30 meeting. The Common Council must also approve the change.

Other uses, including multi-family housing, are already allowed by the site’s zoning, but the site-specific zoning designation does not allow for additional buildings to be constructed, nor does the zoning change application request it. A daycare would require approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the presence of a liquor store could complicate its placement.

Walmart closed the Silver Spring Drive store in February 2023.

The store is part of the Timmerman Plaza shopping center. A Pick ‘n Save grocery store at the shopping center closed in 2017, but was replaced by BioLife Plasma Services and AutoZone. Other tenants in the shopping center include Dollar Tree, Rainbow Shops, Cosmo Beauty, Value Beauty and GameStop.

